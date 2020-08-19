TEHILLIM – Yeshiva Bochur Struck By Falling Tree In Catskills, Suffers Serious Head Injury





A 14-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury after a tree fell on him in Woodbourne, Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Nitra Camp on Budd Road, when what appeared to be a rotten tree limb fell and struck the boy in the head.

Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics arrived and found him unconscious, with a serious head injury.

He was airlifted to the Albany Trauma Center where he is listed in serious condition.

Please say Tehillim for Menachen Mendel ben Tzirel Shlomtza (שלאמצא).

STAY WITH YWN WHATSAPP FOR BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME!

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







