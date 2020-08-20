MK Eichler Declares MKs Who Incite Against Yeshiva Students To Be Anti-Semitic





A day before the beginning of Elul Zman, MK Yisrael Eichler chastised the public who are against the re-opening of Yeshivas in the Knesset plenum. During his speech, he called those criticizing the re-opening of Yeshivas anti-Semites.

He addresses the accusations that have been thrown at the Chareidi public claiming that they are responsible for the current political situation. “We have a debate regarding 21 billion NIS that needs to be transferred. Within that total, there is less than 400 million that has been earmarked for the support of Yeshiva students. Politicians are saying that there is no money for businesses, no money for restaurants, no money for citizens, there is only money for the Chareidim. They get as much money as they need. It is as if Chareidim don’t have businesses or restaurants and are not citizens but some other being. This is like saying the Jews are coming and the Jews are benefiting.”

“When I heard an MK stand up and instigate hatred against Yeshiva students who are returning to their studies this week, please G-d, this sounded like the anti-Semitism of old where people always blame the Jews for all sorts of problems that the world has.”

Eichler concluded I want to bless all of the students returning to Yeshiva study this week. In spite of the challenges that this time has presented us with. The nation of Israel will continue to live on.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








