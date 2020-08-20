Second Fire In Week leaves Significance Damage To Chabad Center Of Portland





Fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at 2317 Vermont street at 2:45 Wendsday morning.

Firefighters vented the roof after finding flames coming from a second floor attic. It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze that left “extensive damage” according to officials.

The Chabad Center is led by Rabbi Moshe and Devorah Wilhelm, who said that thankfully, no one was in the building at the time the fire broke out, and that the Torah scrolls had been removed from the building a few months back due to COVID closure, according to ColLive.com

This incident comes following another fire that was reported at around 10:30 on Friday night.

A spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, which is the lead federal agency for investigating fires at houses of worship, confirmed to KOIN 6 News, a local CBS affiliate, that the agency is “supporting the investigation into both of the fires.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







