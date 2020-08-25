Ukrainian Government To Limit Number Of Israelis To Uman Rosh Hashanah

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says his country will limit the entry of Israelis for Rosh Hashanah next month. Zelensky tells ministers the move comes at the request of PM Netanyahu.
“At the request of the Prime Minister of Israel, a decision was made to significantly limit the pilgrimage of Hasids to the town of Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebrations,” reads the statement of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
The announcement does not say how many people will be allowed to enter.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Smart move by Bibi to back up the decision by Gamzu to prohibit airline access to Uman from EY. This would seem to be an obvious decision to lower risk at a time EY is experiencing a surge in new Covid cases, many from travelers to EY. Some were upset that Gamzu considered these annual Uman Nachmanfests to be “non-esential” travel but at this point, ALL travel not critical to life/death matters is non-essential compared to the risk of ruther covid introduction and spread.
The announcement does not say how many people will be allowed to enter. I hope & trust that this is a polite way of saying Zero, the only acceptable number, so that no-one is in quarantine over Yom-Kippur or Sukkos השם-ירחם
Folks are rushing into Ukraine as we speak, before the limits are implemented. By time the bureaucracy gets around to starting to count towards a limit, they’ll be there already almost as much people as last year.
So they’ll spend tons of shekel and dollars there and enrich the Ukrainian economy!