Ukrainian Government To Limit Number Of Israelis To Uman Rosh Hashanah





Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says his country will limit the entry of Israelis for Rosh Hashanah next month. Zelensky tells ministers the move comes at the request of PM Netanyahu.

“At the request of the Prime Minister of Israel, a decision was made to significantly limit the pilgrimage of Hasids to the town of Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebrations,” reads the statement of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The announcement does not say how many people will be allowed to enter.

STAY WITH YWN WHATSAPP FOR BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME!

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







