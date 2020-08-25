“Bochur to Bochur” Is it possible to stay holy in such crazy times?

Sponsored Content





It is not easy for Bochurim to stay holy in today’s difficult world, especially in the days of Corona where schooling has switched online and there’s lots of free time on their hands. Unfortunately, the temptations of the internet are pulling down many of our youth faster than ever before.

To make matters worse, Kedusha is not a topic that is generally spoken about publicly, and Bochurim end up thinking that they are alone in their struggles and cannot usually gather the courage to speak to anyone. This causes them to get depressed and think lowly of themselves, which often leads to even more falls, in what turns into a vicious cycle. This can lead to a weakening in other areas of Yiddishkeit as well.

However, now there is hope. We are proud to present the free eBook: “Bochur to Bochur”

Written by a typical (yet special) Yeshiva Bochur learning in a typical Yeshiva, this booklet in letter form, can give Bochurim hope. It can seriously impact the life of any Bochur. It is a pleasant and enjoyable read, and it will only take about an hour to complete. Elul is here, and we all need to work on our biggest problems. This is the time to read this. If you take an hour and read this, it will definitely guide you a long way on the difficult path of Teshuva and self-growth. The author had the same struggles as everyone else and Baruch Hashem has succeeded to grow through them and move on. In his letter, he shares with other Bochurim what he learned from his journey, to encourage them and share that they are not alone! He guides his peers to the right perspective and suggests a few simple but life changing tools, encouraging and ensuring them that they too can see tremendous Siyata Deshmaya and overcome this difficult struggle.

This letter was reviewed and distributed by Guardyoureyes.com. Although Guardyoureyes.com has many eBooks and resources that deal with this topic, we feel that this particular booklet is powerful specifically because it is coming from one bochur to another, as opposed to being written by a mechanech or therapist who is coming from a different place. The booklet is inspiring for adults as well, but especially appropriate for Bochurim. We highly recommend reading it and downloading it for your teen children.

Download the PDF here

To view on Google-drive click here.







