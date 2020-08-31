Numbers of New, Serious Corona Patients in Israel Beginning to Drop





Eight people died due to Coronavirus related complications on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country o 919 since the virus first hit back in the spring. The total number of cases diagnosed over the previous 24 hours dropped and stood at 897, while 965 people recovered from the virus during the same time period.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, 429 new cases were reported with 545 patients finishing their recovery. Israel has registered 114,020 cases since the pandemic began of which 92,796 have recovered leaving only 20,305 active cases in Israel. Only 897 patients are hospitalized in the country, 444 of those patients are in serious condition. The number of patients on respirators also dropped and now stands at 127.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







