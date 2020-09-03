First Bris Milah in 35 Years Held in Cluj-Napoca, Klausenberg Romania





For the first time in 35 years, a Bris Milah was held in the city of Cluj-Napoca, otherwise known as Klausenberg Romania. The Bris was held in the Chabad House that is run by Rabbi Bov Bear Urgand. The Mohel was flown in specially from France for the occasion, as currently, those flying from France to Romania, do not require a period of isolation upon landing. This allowed the Bris to be performed on time.

The Bris was performed on a member of a family that lives in a small town next to Cluj-Napoca, which is in close contact with the Chabad Shluchim in the city.

The event was held on Tuesday in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, in the presence of the family and community members.

Fabbi Urgand told Bchadrei Charedim news website a bit about the background of the region:

The city of Cluj holds a central place in Romania. The cities that are near us include, Satmar (Satmarel/Satu Mare), Kretshnif (Crăciunești), Sigaat (Sighetu Marmației), and Deyzh (Dej), all of which were major Chassidic centers. This whole area was a region that flourished with Hungarian Jews in years gone by. Lots of Chassidim come here to visit the graves of their forefathers. We here in the Chabad house, supply kosher food and Shabbos meals to those who come to daven, as well as Jewish tourists. We organize Minyanim and help the Jewish community in the city, which numbers close to 200 people and 100 students. Yesterday, we were zocheh to have a historic bris in the city.”

