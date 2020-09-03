WATCH: Fauci Warns On COVID Vaccine Timing, Dow Drops 700 Points





U.S. equity markets tumbled Thursday after Dr. Anythony Fauci dashed hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine was coming soon, contradicting documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci told CNN a vaccine was unlikely to be ready by the end of October. In a serparate interview with NBC News’ Today, Fauci said a vaccine was likely by the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 700 points, or 2.6%, with Microsoft leading the decline.

