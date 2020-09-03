WATCH: Fauci Warns On COVID Vaccine Timing, Dow Drops 700 Points

FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, center, speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, left, listen during a news conference with members of the Coronavirus task force at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. Fauci has warned that the United States could soon see 100,000 infections per day. “We haven’t even begun to see the end of it yet,” Fauci said during a talk hosted by Stanford University’s School of Medicine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

U.S. equity markets tumbled Thursday after Dr. Anythony Fauci dashed hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine was coming soon, contradicting documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci told CNN a vaccine was unlikely to be ready by the end of October. In a serparate interview with NBC News’ Today, Fauci said a vaccine was likely by the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 700 points, or 2.6%, with Microsoft leading the decline.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)