Gamzu Attacks Kretchnif For Holding Wedding Of Rebbe’s Grandson





Last night, the Kretchnif Chassidim held a large wedding for the grandson of the Rebbe to the granddaughter of the Nadvorna Rebbe in an outdoor venue. The Chassidim kept all of the rules set out by the Health Ministry for weddings and received all of the appropriate permits for the festivities. Regardless, Corona Commissioner Ronni Gamzu still attacked the group for holding the wedding.

In an open statement to the press on Thursday, Gamzu said: “If I see even one wedding such as the one that took place last night in Rehovot, with the Mayor of the city okaying the event, this is not okay. It is spitting in the faces of all of the doctors and nurses who staff the Corona-wards in the hospitals.

Sources from within the Kretchnif community told BeChadrei Chareidim news site that the wedding complied with all of the rules and should not have been criticized. “The wedding took place outdoors, everyone was separated into capsules, everyone wore masks, and there was overly strict adherence to the rules of the Health Ministry. The event received the permission of the police and all other relevant bodies. We received all of the necessary permits and permissions. A total of 44 ushers and security staff enforced compliance with the Health Ministry guidelines throughout the event.”

