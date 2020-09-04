5-Year-Old in Serious Condition After being Struck by Vehicle in Ashdod





A five-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle was run over by a car on Thursday evening on Rabbi Meir Ba’al HaNess Street in Ashdod. The boy was in serious condition and taken to Assuta hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EM Avraham Fuergis was one of the first responders at the scene and relayed: I was near the location of the incident when it happened. I rushed over and found a 5-year-old boy who had been riding his bike, was underneath the car that had hit him.”

“Together with the help of people at the scene, we lifted up the can and extricated the boy from underneath. The boy was suffering from a full-system-trauma. I treated him at the scene prior to his being transported to Assuta Hospital for further treatment and care.”

PLEASE SAY TEHILLIM FOR שבתאי בן חווה.

