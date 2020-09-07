WATCH: Trump Tells Reporter Asking Question To Remove The Mask

President Trump told a reporter asking “muffled” questions to remove their mask at a press conference on Monday.
The president’s demand to a Reuters correspondent came at a Labor Day news conference at the White House.
“You’re going to have to take that off, please,” Trump told reporter Jeff Mason after he tried to ask a question.
“How many feet are you away?” Trump asked.
The reporter then responded: “I’ll speak a lot louder.”
Trump began to argue with the reporter.
“If you don’t take it off, you’re very muffled. If you take it off, it’d be a lot easier,” Trump said of the reporter’s face mask.
Mason insisted on keeping his mask on.
“I’ll just speak a lot louder. Is that better?” he asked.
Trump sighed.
“It’s better, yeah. It’s better,” he said.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Disrespectful to speak to a president with a mask on!
To justasec: Disrespectful to speak to anybody without a mask. Maybe the president wants to tell us how he did on his last hearing test.
These liberals are so disrespectful it’s scary…