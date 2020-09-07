WATCH: Trump Tells Reporter Asking Question To Remove The Mask





President Trump told a reporter asking “muffled” questions to remove their mask at a press conference on Monday.

The president’s demand to a Reuters correspondent came at a Labor Day news conference at the White House.

“You’re going to have to take that off, please,” Trump told reporter Jeff Mason after he tried to ask a question.

“How many feet are you away?” Trump asked.

The reporter then responded: “I’ll speak a lot louder.”

Trump began to argue with the reporter.

“If you don’t take it off, you’re very muffled. If you take it off, it’d be a lot easier,” Trump said of the reporter’s face mask.

Mason insisted on keeping his mask on.

“I’ll just speak a lot louder. Is that better?” he asked.

Trump sighed.

“It’s better, yeah. It’s better,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







