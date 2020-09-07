Massive Four Alarm Blaze In The Bronx; Smoke Seen For Miles [VIDEOS]





A massive fire has engulfed a commercial warehouse in the Bronx, Monday afternoon.

The FDNy has transmitted a Fourth Alarm at 528 Drake Street near Randall Avenue.

The fire seems to have started in a junk yard that was housing wooden pallets. According to the FDNY, an entire commercial building has the wooden pallets inside and is fully engulfed.

There are no injuries or widespread evacuations reported.

See the videos below:

