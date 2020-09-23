HORROR IN BNEI BRAK: 18-Yr.-Old Newlywed R”L Loses Leg After Tree Falls On Her

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured by a tree that collapsed on her in the courtyard of a home in Bnei Brak on Tuesday, leading to the amputation of her leg.

The woman, who married only three months ago, was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer with severe injuries to her lower limbs.

The woman’s father-in-law, singer and ba’al chessed Avi Ben-Yisrael, told Kikar H’Shabbos on Wednesday morning: “She was taken for a 7-hour operation in Sheba in an attempt to save her leg as much as possible. We’re very optimistic.”

“I plead with everyone to beseech the gates of Shamayim and daven for Orit bas Aviva as if she was your own daughter.”

