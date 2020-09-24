Hagaon HaRav Shalom Cohen: Make Every Effort To Daven Outside

On Wednesday, Hagaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Rosh Yeshivah of Porat Yosef, and the head of the Moetzes Chachmei Hatorah of the Shas Party, issued a statement instructing the public to do whatever they can to daven outside on Yom Kippur.

HaRav Cohen wrote: “The great and holy Yom Kippur is soon to be upon us. Due to our sins, many of us are carrying the plague that has spread throughout the world and Israel as well, the land upon which God’s eyes rest from the beginning of the year until its end. We are likely to endanger others, and in particular those who may suffer and are threatened by this disease.”

“It is therefore everyone’s responsibility, each and every one of those who are listed as being in high risk categories of suffering from this disease, to only daven outdoors on this Yom Kippur, where the threat is far less.”

Regarding those who are not in high-risk categories, HaRav Cohen wrote: “You should do everything you can to add and participate in Minyanim that take place outside or in shuls in very small groups.”

“Everyone must adhere to and be stringent, with the most care, to safeguard however they can against this disease and the chance of spreading it as it says, guard your lives very well.”

“May God help us and accept our prayers and destroy this plague from among us and from all the children of Israel. May we merit to have our fates sealed with mercy and kindness for a blessed coming year.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)