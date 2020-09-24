ALERT – Urgent Message From Hatzolah About Dramatic Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The following urgent message was sent to YWN by Chevra Hatzolah regarding the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the Jewish communities in NYC:

September 24, 2020

Dear Community Member,

Over the last few weeks, we have seen a steady and dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in our community, with a recent alarming increase in severity and hospitalizations – including ICU admissions.

WE MUST ALL DO OUR PART TODAY TO HELP CONTROL THE SPREAD OF THIS POTENTIALLY DEADLY VIRUS!

WEAR A MASK PROPERLY (covering mouth and nose) in cases where strict social distancing cannot be practiced.

Follow recommended social distancing precautions and guidelines from the CDC, State and Local Governments, and other healthcare professionals.

Large gatherings of any kind must be avoided.

If you are feeling sick, STAY HOME.

There are some advanced therapies being used now in the hospitals (i.e., Remdesivir, Convalescent Plasma, Steroids, etc.) that may not have been available during the initial outbreak. Some of these treatments are proven to be more effective if given early in the course of the disease.

While we understand the hesitancy to go to the hospital for COVID-19, it is important to realize that there have been many changes in the hospital system since the initial outbreak. With the advanced therapies that are now available, it is important that if you are ill, you consult your doctor for guidance. In the event of an emergency, call Hatzalah.

We implore you to strengthen and remain committed to the safe-practices listed above. It is our fervent wish and prayer that this Yom Kippur, Hashem inscribe us all in the Book of Life.

G’mar Chasima Tova,

Executive Board of Chevra Hatzalah

Medical Board of Chevra Hatzalah

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)