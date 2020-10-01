Shock In Israel: 3 Family Members Die Of COVID Within 3 Weeks

An Israeli family suffered a triple tragedy in recent weeks when a father and two of his sons passed away of the coronavirus within three weeks.

Eliyahu Shamke, z’l, 77, a resident of the Ahisamakh moshav near Lod, passed away of the coronavirus three weeks ago.

His two sons, both in their 50s, had also contracted the virus and were hospitalized before their father’s death in Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Be’er Yaakov. Unfortunately, both of them suffered a deterioration of their condition following their hospitalization and they were sedated and ventilated.

On the first day of Rosh Hashanah, the older son, Rachamim Shamke, z’l, 58, passed away and on Yom Kippur, the younger brother Avraham, z’l, 53, passed away, both leaving families behind.

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

