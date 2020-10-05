WILL CUOMO APOLOGIZE?! Uses Photo From 2007 Satmar Rebbe Levaya In Today’s Press Conference

In his daily briefing today, NY Governor Cuomo announced the high COVID-19 infection rate in the Orthodox Jewish Community. Cuomo blasted the Orthodox Community, and used two photos to illustrate the large gatherings in Shuls.
But Cuomo used a photo from the 2007 Levaya (funeral) of the Beirach Moshe, who was the previous Satmar Rebbe.
Will Cuomo apologize?
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Of course he won’t apologize. He did it on purpose! He does not give a damn about the jews unless you’re going to vote for him.
And we stupid Jews put both these animals into office. DeBlasio never had a chance without Satmar.
Cuomo needs to go ASAP, anyone knows how to put him in Cheirem?
This mass murderer of nursing home patients, and hydroxychloroquine denier has too much covid-19 related blood on his hand already! And now he is busy libeling Frum Jews! Enough is enough!
You vote Dem-O-Rats and this what you get!
Incorrect. He doesn’t care because he knows the Jews will vote for him no matter what he does.
well they obviously dont care either, they voted him in in the first place, ken zein der tzveita mol di rebbe gezogt anderish?
They need to get their act together and wear face masks & social distance. It is as simple & necessary as that.
Everyone rightly so is sick & tired of them not playing by the rules everyone else plays by.
Thats the Bobovitch hasids
He is doing what hitler ימ”ש did, rounding up the masses against the Jews. LET US DAVIN! My Hashem Help us!
If you listen to his speech, he is promoting a blood libel. Next up will be pogroms and Kristallnacht. I never, ever thought I’d hear this in my lifetime, and certainly not in USA. Learn from history, get out as fast as you can. Is you galus so comfortable you are ok with what’s to come? Cuomo just gave a green light to more attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions. He warned you himself! Heed his words.
I hope the chassidim finally get the message. STOP VOTING FOR ANTI SEMITIC LIBS!!!