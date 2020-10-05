WILL CUOMO APOLOGIZE?! Uses Photo From 2007 Satmar Rebbe Levaya In Today’s Press Conference

In his daily briefing today, NY Governor Cuomo announced the high COVID-19 infection rate in the Orthodox Jewish Community. Cuomo blasted the Orthodox Community, and used two photos to illustrate the large gatherings in Shuls.

But Cuomo used a photo from the 2007 Levaya (funeral) of the Beirach Moshe, who was the previous Satmar Rebbe.

Will Cuomo apologize?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)