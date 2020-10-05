WILL CUOMO APOLOGIZE?! Uses Photo From 2007 Satmar Rebbe Levaya In Today’s Press Conference

11

In his daily briefing today, NY Governor Cuomo announced the high COVID-19 infection rate in the Orthodox Jewish Community. Cuomo blasted the Orthodox Community, and used two photos to illustrate the large gatherings in Shuls.

But Cuomo used a photo from the 2007 Levaya (funeral) of the Beirach Moshe, who was the previous Satmar Rebbe.

Will Cuomo apologize?

  3. Cuomo needs to go ASAP, anyone knows how to put him in Cheirem?
    This mass murderer of nursing home patients, and hydroxychloroquine denier has too much covid-19 related blood on his hand already! And now he is busy libeling Frum Jews! Enough is enough!

  7. They need to get their act together and wear face masks & social distance. It is as simple & necessary as that.
    Everyone rightly so is sick & tired of them not playing by the rules everyone else plays by.

  10. If you listen to his speech, he is promoting a blood libel. Next up will be pogroms and Kristallnacht. I never, ever thought I’d hear this in my lifetime, and certainly not in USA. Learn from history, get out as fast as you can. Is you galus so comfortable you are ok with what’s to come? Cuomo just gave a green light to more attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions. He warned you himself! Heed his words.