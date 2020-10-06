WATCH: Man Caught On Video Stealing Sefer Torah From Yonkers Synagogue

Police in Yonkers are searching for a man caught on surveillance stealing a Torah from a synagogue.

Just days before Yom Kippur the suspect is seen entering the Lincoln Park Jewish Center on September 25, then seen walking out with the Torah as well as other items, after changing into different clothes.

According to its YouTube page, the Yonkers Police Department is endeavoring to identify the suspect and return the Torah to its rightful place.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the location of the Torah is asked to contact Yonkers Police detectives at (914) 377-7724.