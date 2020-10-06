BREAKING: NY Governor Cuomo Says No More Than 10 People Per Shul In Hot Spots Starting Wednesday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a three-tiered system for new rules and restrictions in New York’s high-risk cluster zones and surrounding areas.

The Cluster Action Initiative applies to all of Brooklyn as well as cluster parts of Queens, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Binghamton.

The rules — including shutting down some nonessential businesses — can go into effect as soon as Wednesday but no later than Friday and will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.

He said a cluster would not be identified by the zip code; it would be by the number of cases in the region.

The rules are broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area — a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring — the precautionary area.

The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract.

Rules in the red area:

-Houses of worship – 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed

Rules in the orange area:

-Houses of worship – 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings – 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses – Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
– Schools: remote learning only

Rules in the yellow area:

-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings – 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools – Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.

Gov. Cuomo also announced that fines for mass gathering violations have increased to $15,000.

(AP)