BREAKING: NY Governor Cuomo Says No More Than 10 People Per Shul In Hot Spots Starting Wednesday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a three-tiered system for new rules and restrictions in New York’s high-risk cluster zones and surrounding areas.
The Cluster Action Initiative applies to all of Brooklyn as well as cluster parts of Queens, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Binghamton.
The rules — including shutting down some nonessential businesses — can go into effect as soon as Wednesday but no later than Friday and will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.
He said a cluster would not be identified by the zip code; it would be by the number of cases in the region.
The rules are broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area — a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring — the precautionary area.
The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract.
BREAKING: Cuomo invokes Torah to defend guidelines targeted at houses of worship: "In Jewish teaching, one of the most precious principles is saving a life — to save a life. The Torah speaks about how certain religious obligations can be excused if you are going to save a life." pic.twitter.com/Fj0LhUNJ0A
Rules in the red area:
-Houses of worship – 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed
Rules in the orange area:
-Houses of worship – 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings – 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses – Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
– Schools: remote learning only
Rules in the yellow area:
-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings – 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools – Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.
Gov. Cuomo also announced that fines for mass gathering violations have increased to $15,000.
