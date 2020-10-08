FAKE NEWS ALERT! No Ruling From Judge About Shuls

A tweet from former NYS Assemblyman Dov Hikind went viral in seconds the past 30 minutes, claiming that the judge overruled NY Governor Cuomo and said that Shuls can be 50% capacity.

This is 100% false.

The Court has issued an Order setting a hearing for 1:30PM tomorrow and requiring the Governor to submit any opposition papers by 11:00AM tomorrow morning. (Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, a George W. Bush appointee.)

Hikind later deleted the tweet and apologized.

