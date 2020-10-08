FAKE NEWS ALERT! No Ruling From Judge About Shuls

A tweet from former NYS Assemblyman Dov Hikind went viral in seconds the past 30 minutes, claiming that the judge overruled NY Governor Cuomo and said that Shuls can be 50% capacity.

This is 100% false.

The Court has issued an Order setting a hearing for 1:30PM tomorrow and requiring the Governor to submit any opposition papers by 11:00AM tomorrow morning. (Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, a George W. Bush appointee.)

Hikind later deleted the tweet and apologized.

My sincere apologies to all who reacted to this tweet. My info was not correct and the hearing was called for tomorrow. This is the outcome we’re hoping for and expecting. Sorry for any confusion. pic.twitter.com/jJLxoIVvff — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) October 8, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)