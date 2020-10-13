MAILBAG: Father of Journalist Jacob Kornbluh Speaks Out

As the father of Jacob Kornbluh, I wish to express my horror and disgust at the trolls and vile comments and curses directed towards Jacob. Some comments even incite others to murder him for being a Moiser. All you need is one crazed person to take that “Mitzva” on board Chas V’esholom.
Has anyone verified the definition of what Mesira is?
Suppose a Jew climbs into an apartment building in the dead of the night with an intent to steal and possible injure you or your family in the process, would you consider it Mesira to call Police? What he did was to report his Shul as being open to the public at a time when there was total lockdown, when Yidden were dying in the dozens; and hence his agenda was to alert the authorities to prevent further deaths and make sure that the Mispallelim stay safe at home and do not go to Shul at a time when COVID-19 was raging.
There was no political nor financial motive besides advocating wellbeing and promoting protective safety measures for his fellow Shul members through alerting the Mayor who agreed to deploy police officers just to disperse the gathering. No one was arrested, No one was jailed, no one was fined, no one was deported, no one was exiled. How can his actions be considered as legitimate Mesira?
Unfortunately the Chareidi world is in denial and wearing masks or social distancing is taboo and hence the flare up of this virus. Where are the community activists, the Rabbonim and the community leaders as a gang of mobsters descend outside a family home and hurl abuse and obscenities and incite hostility against a family who are trapped in their own home through fear and trepidation?
These scenes were beamed around the globe via Major TV stations and Media outlets. The Chillul Hashem in watching fellow Jews behaving like crazed anarchists in chanting booing and baying for Jacobs blood like hoodlums and egged on by a mob Leader is just beyond comprehension.
Where are the parents of those Bochurim who participated? What message does such behavior send to our young children?
If anyone has a legitimate claim against Jacob, then call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a Moiser, but to act as judge and jury in condemning him for his actions and meting out such abhorrent retribution is just not acceptable .
Kind Regards
Yitzchok Kornbluh
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Unfortunately Yitzchok Kornbluh is correct, and what hes saying is falling on deaf ears.
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
well, this is indeed the view of every legitimate Rabbi and logical person.
I don’t know Jacob or anything about the story, so I have no opinion of his actions. But just based on your version of what he did and the justifications you provide, I have a question. You advise anyone who has a complaint against him to “call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a Moiser”. Did he ask “a Rov or a Dayan” before calling the police or Mayor’s office about his Shul? I assume that if his Shul was open, it was because the Rav of the shul paskened for his Kehilla that he was allowed to be open. Anyone who disagreed with that psak should “call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a ..” rodeph.
I don’t know Jacob or anything about the story, so I have no opinion of his actions. But just based on your version of what he did and the justifications you provide, I have a question. You advise anyone who has a complaint against him to “call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a Moiser”. Did he ask “a Rov or a Dayan” before calling the police or Mayor’s office about his Shul? I assume that if his Shul was open, it was because the Rav of the shul paskened for his Kehilla that he was allowed to be open. Anyone who disagreed with that psak should “call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a ..” rodeph.
Heart wrenching. The American frum community needs a refuah shelaima.
All sounds good and true. I feel with the family, and agree with all the above.
On the other hand, the opposite is also true – before alerting the Mayor and/or authorities, one must ask a shaila from a Rov if one may/must do so, and how. These are very serious issues and cannot be decided lightly.
I do not know any of the particulars in the story here, and truthfully, what happened has already happened, my focus is only on the future.
anyone has a legitimate claim against Jacob, then call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a Moiser,
Really? Suddenly you remember about רבנים ?
Which רב told him to call the mayor??
What he did was to report his Shul as being open to the public at a time when there was total lockdown, when Yidden were dying in the dozens;
Really?? In the last week 69 people died in the entire NYC.
Yidden were dying in the dozens;???????
Does anyone disagree with what Yitzchok Kornbluh wrote?
Well, maybe if your son would go to a Rav before publicly bashing his community, they would’nt bash him before speaking to a rav.
Secondly, maybe if he would stop spreading around on social media how bad the ‘anti-masker’ are there wouldn’t be this ‘chillul hashem’.
If he would really selflessly mean the good of our community he would not go around bashing it, creating a chillul hashem by spreading and condoning negative stereotypes about us. Period.
“Suppose a Jew climbs into an apartment building in the dead of the night with an intent to steal and possible injure you or your family in the process, would you consider it Mesira to call Police? What he did was to report his Shul as being open to the public at a time when there was total lockdown, when Yidden were dying in the dozens”
Please Mr Kornbluh – No tzu shtel. These people are going to shul voluntarily – no one is climbing into someone’s building to injure them.
Sorry, but both father and son are acting foolish. I oppose any and all demonstrations, regardless of the cause. Even if they remain non-violent, they may be legal, and expression of one’s first amendment rights, but I oppose them. The way to achieve changes that stands more chance of success is quite different. Making public drama doesn’t work. If nothing else, it is frank Bitul Torah. Every man, bochur, and child there should have been engrossed in learning or another form of Avodas Hashem.
The closing of shuls was a hate crime, perpetrated by the governor, and advanced by the mayor, may both be ousted from politics soon. The reporting was an unfair, even vicious act. One can push an agenda of better adherence to precautions, masks, social distancing, etc. This was uncalled for. No, violence against JK is not the answer. Nor are protests by his home. For that matter, the 13th Avenue protest was no more legitimate or smart.
I think the media stuff, whether such statements by JK’s father, interviews with the media for JK or Tischler, should all stop. Klal Yisroel has bigger problems, such as the hate being perpetrated on us by our Democrat politicians. Klal Yisroel needs achdus to tolerate the golus, and to merit our Geula.
Interesting, Yitzchok Kornbluh says that it is a Chillul Hashem that Major TV stations and Media outlets are reporting the recent events playing out in Boro Park. Yet, his son Jacob is the one running around to every outlet he can pushing the stories the most he can. Maybe Yitzchok needs to have a conversation with his son.
P.S. I’m not justifying any violence toward anyone, (there is no evidence Jacob was ever physically assaulted, screaming at someone is not illegal, he admitted on CNN that hasn’t got any physical injuries despite proclaiming on Twitter how he was brutally assaulted etc).
I quote: “If anyone has a legitimate claim against Jacob, then call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a Moiser”
Just one question; Did Jacob ask a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is permitted to do all that he did? It may very well be that he did, but please tell us whom he asked.
This Oped tells me the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Nothing but idiocy, hypocrisy and distorted facts.
“Has anyone verified the definition of what Mesira is?”
“No one was arrested, No one was jailed, no one was fined, no one was deported, no one was exiled. How can his actions be considered as legitimate Mesira?”
-Consequences of a mesira has nothing to do with mesira was committed, regardless of the distorted facts as someone was arrested.
“If anyone has a legitimate claim against Jacob, then call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a Moiser”
-Why didn’t his son go to a Rove or Dayanim? Hypocrisy at its finest.
“There was no political nor financial motive..”
-Sure doesn’t seem that way to me. Just another low level journalist trying to get his name in the news.
“Unfortunately the Chareidi world is in denial”
-Another stereotypical typical comment based on a minority.
“Where are the parents of those Bochurim who participated?”
-Regardless of who was correct, where were the parents of the person who instigated these bochurim
Sometimes even being a great parent and raising your child the right way won’t yield the results we want as parents, but rarely does raising our children the wrong way and not being a good parent result in our children turning out the way we want.
Before I leave this so called Jewish site ywn I would like to put my comment that’s its shocking that all רבנים don’t put a חרם to this Jewish hatred site this is the most negative site against jews and specially to חרדים they put always against us and they feed the whole world with there negative fake news! ywn you have full of blood on your hands and shame on you, you hate חרדים more then ever other non Jewish site . Let’s abandon this horrible site and as I spoke to all my friends they all agree this is the worst site , we hope you will do תשובה its probably to late .
“What he did was to report his Shul as being open to the public at a time when there was total lockdown, when Yidden were dying in the dozens; and hence his agenda was to alert the authorities to prevent further deaths and make sure that the Mispallelim stay safe at home and do not go to Shul at a time when COVID-19 was raging.”
Did he ask a Rov before doing it? If yes, why haven’t you or him publicly declared that? If not, please do not try to declare him innocent (although he may not be a full fledged moiser he is most definitely not innocent).
This is not to say that any individual without a full grasp and halachic knowledge on the matter has the right to declare him a moiser. But if he is a moiser then he should be taunted and excommunicated immediately.
And correct me if I’m wrong but the press conference with De Blasio posted on this site (https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/featured/1909157/watch-heshy-tischler-released-after-arrest-must-stay-away-from-journalist-jacob-kornbluh.html ) was recent? That is most definitely not the time of total lockdown and Yidden dying the dozens which you describe.
wow that so nice of him
jacob is “so innocent” just scroll thru his tweets you’ll see how much he advocates for his community
why did jacob lecture heshy via txt ?
You say:
“If anyone has a legitimate claim against Jacob, then call him to a Rov or a Dayan who will judge whether he is considered a Moiser, but to act as judge and jury in condemning him for his actions and meting out such abhorrent retribution is just not acceptable.”
I hope that he asked a Rov or a Dayan before calling the government on shuls and didn’t act as the judge and jury in deciding whether or not to report others to the government.
Yes, someone has been arrested as a direct consequence of your son. Yes, many shuls have been fined as a direct result of you son elevating our community to the top of the governments radar. We have 100s of inspectors waking around giving 10s of thousands of dollars in fines today to people for simply trying to make a living. I give you credit for defending your son but please don’t distort the facts.
Why did Jacob go to a place where he knew he could of been in danger. Especially if he saw how there was violence night before. You got to be smart. No one is saying he should be attacked but a rally where the community is all angry,keep away. Common sense.
I’m not a rov, but what he writes sounds like he’s right! The only thing I would point out is, it needs to be clarified if Jacob asked a rov before he reported his shull to the authorities. If he did, then his father IS 100% correct!
he started out with good intentions in the beginning and it was just his shul etc but then when everyone was harrassing him and pushing him to the limits he got more and more determined/ stubborn to the point where he went so far to go on air with deblasio to point out publicly a certain place that was not keeping the quarantine. we as a tzibur pushed him to far. now please mr jacob kornbluh please pull back and tone down. your life isnt over I will personally go over to every person in boro park and tell them you are not a moiser anymore. okay! and also I need to point out that if you were genuinely a busy person you wouldnt have time to run around concering yourself with others peoples lives everyone knows the dangers and they do so at their own risk understand that if you want to effect change then please get a 9-5 job and youll help contribute toward creating a kiddush hashem by being productive. if your passionate about medical then become hatzloha memeber or maybe go for a degree to become an infections disease doctor other then that you and the tisheler are unfortunately not employed and are not productive people in klal yisroel you both probably have a bad influence on your children who see a father without a job YOU have more in Common with tishler then differences
“Where are the community activists, the Rabbonim and the community leaders as a gang of mobsters descend outside a family home and hurl abuse and obscenities and incite hostility against a family who are trapped in their own home through fear and trepidation?”
maybe no one did bec. he deserved everything he got
YWN should never have posted this story, what’s the to’eles?????
seems like all YWN is doing these days is more chillul Hashem. BOYCOTT!!!!!
now we’ll have to see if the communist moderator will allow me to post this
I agree with the father, but maybe Jacob should have asked Daas Torah and let “them” decide and take action. It would have taken the burden off his shoulders.
if you think your son did everything correct and you are not ashamed from him, I would like to wish you the same Naches you have from him you should have from all your kids and Einklich
Apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree. He’s a rat. Period end of discussion. It’s ludicrous to ask the community he betrayed to now “realize he’s a Tzaddik”
Bet you the dad is a liberal democRat
there are 2 sides to every story and mr kornbluh is only looking at one side. now he says they should ask a rov but the shul that he snitched on also had a rov so obviously he doesnt care about rabbonim. also deblasio is anti semitic and unfortunately has the power to do things that will harm the yiddishe kehillos. so instead of telling deblasio who maght let out his anger by lets say making more restrictions talk to the rov and the askonim of town and try gclose it a different way .JK you acted with out any kop and now you have to pay the price SORRY BUT SUCH IS LIFE
Your son did something stupid. Stop crying now, because he is being harassed.
if jakob really cared about covid he wouldnt have gone to the protest . if you wanna say that its parnossoh IF YOU CAN SHUT A SHUL BECAUSE OF COVID YOU CAN MISS OUT ON A JOB BECAUSE OF COVID. so sorry no one believes that it was lesheim shmayim
What did he think was going to happen? That hes going to snitch on Jews to goyim and everyone is going to love him?
It turns out that JK had beef with Tischler before this. It seems that JK went there to be an irritant to Tischler. The push to arrest him seems to be related to the old stuff, nothing related to the event on 13th Avenue. Regardless, these interpersonal spats should be addressed in a menchlich way, not via the mayor’s office bullying NYPD to do his dirty work.
The Chilul Hashem by Kornbluh AND Tishler is אוים ונורה. The tweets from Kornbluh blew the last chance he had to survive in his community. Tishler is a crazy rebel rouser that absolutely made a disgusting Chilul Hashem on his part. None of them are concerned about the well-being of the sick unfortunately. Its about being in the news. Crazed attention seekers. They all have their own agendas.
We live in a very sad era is all we can say.
I want to clarify that i don’t fully know the details of exactly what happened but he seems to have reported a shul for violating restrictions without asking a rav which he was wrong for . He also appears to be going around inciting anti-semitism by trying to play-up if not lie outright about what happened , He described it as “hundreds” of orthodox jews assaulting him this is not a description by a fair journalist! THIS IS THE DESCRIPTION OF SOMEONE WHO IS A PROVOCATEUR AND IS TRYING TO DRUM UP ANTI-SEMITISM in fact as far as i know there is no evidence to support his claim of an assault at al. He was NOT assaulted he was yelled at nastily THAT IS NOT CALLED ASSAULT and while it is not nice and it may be wrong and a very bad idea, it is not a crime and until i see evidence otherwise it appears that Jacob is a liar who is trying to drum up antisemitism. HOWEVER NOONE SHOULD ATTACK HIM and noone should even surround him and yell in his face it is not helpful, it just makes the community look bad (and if he really is trying to cause antisemitism then you’re just helping him) and you are not a beis din who has the power to make such rulings. In the absence of a beis din with the power to deal with such things hashem will take care of it and NOONE should take the law into their own hands because doing so will only create more problems.
Let’s see, Jacob Kornbluh claimed that protestors through stones at Gaetz. His twitter account was smeared oon the biggest media sites. Turns out that it was a lie. Gaetz slipped from a storage container. He made a huge chillul Hashem casting us as violent rioters throwing rocks at people. Neither Jacob himself assaulted by the mob, nobody lifted a finger to hit him, he was chased away from the crowd but he was absoluty not assaulted. But aveirah goreiras aveirah, it wasn’t the protesters, it was Jacob Kornbluh who made the huge chillul Hashem spinning stories into lies like the msm does.
Now regarding masks it is a political matter only once the curve was flattened. Scientifically the numbers are not low in neighborhoods where they wear masks and that is why certain communities in NYC have much, much higher rates of positive cases but evil people like those from the Kornbluh family don’t care about facts, only about their agenda. And now it seems the source of evil is the father goading his son. Both Kornbluh’s have not saved even one life , if they think they did then they are living an illusion. And as the famous saying goes, the path to hell is paved with good intentions…The chillul Hashem and agmus nefesh they caused is taking them straight to gehenom.
Yitschok,
כל מילה זהב!!!!
We are all waiting to see you back in shul Gezinterheit, and TakeSixteen back on the shelfs
A gezinten Winter
Mr Winter
Moshiach has never been so far away. Look at this comment thread. This is the am hanivchar?
Since we’re all on Yeshiva World, let’s pull up an article from this site regarding coronavirus restrictions from government to not assemble int shuls, etc:
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/headlines-breaking-stories/1844182/psak-halacha-harav-chaim-kanievsky-assur-to-daven-in-a-minyan-din-rodeif-to-anyone-who-violates-health-ministry-directives.html
“PSAK HALACHA: HaRav Chaim Kanievsky: “Assur To Daven In A Minyan, Din Rodeif To Anyone Who Violates Health Ministry Directives”
“Harav Chaim also condemned anyone who violates Israel’s Health Ministry directives, saying that such a person has a din of a rodeif and paskened that it’s permissible to report shuls or institutions that violate Health Ministry directives to the police even if the gabbaim will be required to pay heavy fines or even face imprisonment.”
As Rav Kanievsky is the Gadol Hador, and since America faced the same virus and the same restrictions at the same time, his psak applies to us as well.
@Sugya25: If Jaco was following the psak of Rav Kanievsky, shlita, then he did not need to ask any lower-caliber Rav.
@Nathan Adam, people are dying from this virus. We are losing lives. Don’t you get it? If a shul is staying open with more people than permitted and allowing the virus to spread, they deserve to be fined. See my post above – Rav Kanievsky paskened this.
“There was no political nor financial motive besides advocating wellbeing and promoting protective safety measures” so says the father. Note there’s nothing about personal motives, yet even to a casual observer it’s obvious that Jacob Kornbluth did very well for himself. Just read his Twitter feed and you’ll see the publicity he got and continues to get with every interview, tweet, and mention. The “love” and adulation is sickening. If he truly cared about the community he’d work to fix it from the inside and not promulgate hatred against his fellow Yidden.
He’s trying to straddle two worlds right now. Just wait and see what happens when he realizes that the fame is fleeting and how badly he’s burned his bridges with the community. I feel sorry for his wife and kids who will have to deal with the fallout of his actions.
Ok I won’t call him a moser, but a first class idiot he is. In March April and even May I couldn’t believe how some shuls were open. On Achron shel Peseach I had a Covid related emergency I was appalled to see how some shuls and mikva were open. I too wanted to scream rosaiach, but I kept my mouth shut. No one cares about my opinion. (except maybe my fellow commenters) In addition call them roisaiach if you want, but to call the mayor on a live broadcast and give out an address of shul I think is beyond forgivable and very stupid.
@comments You could have proved your ignorance with just one comment instead of four consecutive ones. a) Don’t believe everything YWN or any other news site posts in R’ Chaim’s name, including letters. b) Even if it’s 100% accurate, his psak was not for Brooklyn, Lakewood or Chicago. You are not qualified to say the situation is the same. There are several obvious differences from when that letter was allegedly written in March for Bnei Brak vs Oct elsewhere c) The linked article was posted in March when there were many less people with anti-bodies
Thank you all for your comments which I truly and respectfully accept. But let me clarify some facts.
1. The story on the Shool was not a recent episode, it happened during lockdown in March when the Virus was killing members of the community in the dozens. Hershy Tishler brought it into his agenda in order to incite a crowd to attack my Yanky
2. I cannot confirm whether he asked a Rov before he called Di Blasio. And that may possibly have been his only infraction in the matter to which I as his father wholly apologise to the Borough park community on his behalf.
3. I was not comparing a Burglary as a comparison to his actions. It was just a verification that not every alert to police is considered being a Moiser as you have to take every story in the context in which it was intended and reported.
4. The intention of my letter is certainly not to condone his actions but more so to alert the Borough park Residents that Mob Rule and anarchy is certainly not the correct path and it only puts fuel on a raging fire which could Chollilah end up with Bloodshed.
5.Hershy Tishler was not arrested because of my son as he did not file any charges against him. he was arrested because he taunted the Police, The Mayor, The Governor and all the elected officials to a point that
the protest was not a peaceful protest but an incitement to bludgeon and injure. Thankfully he was jostled but not injured. The Police had no option at that stage but to put a stop to further protests of this kind.
6. Whatever My son did there cannot be any excuse to converge outside his apartment and make his family prisoners for his actions. They are definitely innocent in this whole saga. Any issues you have with him call him and explain your pain. There is no justification to send death threats, obscene curses of the worst kind which no one would wish even on their arch enemy. None of us are perfect. Right?
i am not here to defend Kornbluh because deep down my heart i dont know if he is right or wrong.
Of course calling into the Mayors office and giving the city address from local shul who violate the law is NOT the yiddishe way to go about, but for any YID to go out in the street and demonstrate in front of his house when his wife and children are watching, crying , fearing for their life is much worse then Mesirah.
How can a YID raise his hands to hurt a fellow jew without even consulting with your local Ruv,Dyen?
Is this really how anyone wants his son to grow up hurting another fellow yid?
My chest is still hurting from klapping so many Al Chytes yom kipper and those violent demonstrators dont feel guilty bu hurting another fellow yid?
Ushamni, Klal Yisroel for NOT condemning such behavior and after dancing all Hakufes with the Torah we embarrass the Sefer Torah.? Loy Sirtzach.? Vehuavtu leryechu ? Loy Samoyd al Dam Chaveirchu ?
mosheyankel You said it perfectly!!
@comments if he based his Mesira psak off an article from YWN then we have some serious issues here
on the one hand there should not have been any violence. this is just one big chillul hashem. on the other hand if you are so worried about the rabbanim then why did you go to a non jewish court… it might even be assur, go to a jewish court. and also if u were so concerned for the safety of your shul why did you go out and expose yourself by a “protest”(whatever it was). are you really so concerned about your health or not. on my third hand i am not really sure of the details so all that i said might not be applicable. VIOLENCE IS NOT THE ANSWER. CHILLUL HASHEM IS WRONG
You don’t need to ask a Rav about tattle tailing this is common sense this article is trying to twist around the whole story to make him innocent when he is not. If you don’t want to come to Shul then don’t.
Don’t go and be rat and tell authorities where is his brains??
Kornbluh is no tzaddik.
I just got a clip where he is in conference with two female rabbis. One is the rabbi of the gay synagouge. Also this mike miskovitz was there. He is the posek of the gay synagouge. Now we see whose company he keeps. Google NYJA. New York jewish agenda
According to the Rambam your son is a Moiser.
Pretty straightforward
Look it up….
But you probably know better.
Be well
Rav Moshe Shternbuch, one of the achnowledged poskei hador, in a teshuva publicized in many publications (e.g. Der Yid) regarding the halachos of mesira in regards to covid-19 paskened in a teshuva undersigned by many other world-renowned poskim that the ONLY case where one can inform on a Yid to the government is when one who is feeling unwell goes out and exposes himself to others; in all other cases he is to be defined as a moiser which closing a shul certainlly falls under that rubric (see Rambam for the halachos of a Moiser). I am not defending Heshy but I am explaining why Jacob is halachically considered a moiser by leading rabbinc authorities.
He played with fire and got burned. You can’t start a fight with a group of people and expect to walk away unharmed, it has nothing to do with right or wrong. He started a fight by being a mosar and he is now eating the fruits. The lesson he should learn is don’t start up with someone stronger than you.
Your son probably had good intentions, I agree that it was wrong for shuls to be open in march/April, and our community should’ve done better with masks etc.
But to go around to every tv & radio station saying he was “brutally assaulted by Hasidic anti mask protesters” and fanning the flames of anti semitism has no excuse period,
That’s still not an excuse to protest outside his house, but he owes the Jewish community an apology for the way he spoke about us
Why are you all focusing on the Halachik interpretation of a Moוser? Everyone who calls him a Moiser is referring to it in a cultural definition “A Rat”.
He knew there were Dayonim and Rabonim who openly refused to close the Shules, but he proceeded anyway.
He shouldn’t of attended a protests were he knew he might be a targetet by teenagers who didn’t have Yeshivah for three weeks and we’re looking for action, although violence is never justified. I’m no fan of Heshy Tishler, but his biggest mistake was after being chased away by the buchrim to report Heshy Tishler for inciting violence. You attended you got shamed away maybe a push and a shove, you knew you wouldn’t get a heroes welcome.
Yakov, your problem is not the first report to the Mayor. Your problem is, you can’t get down from your high horse to admit you were wrong or simply stay quiet. You are doubling down when the house will definitely win.
All condolences from reporters and politicians on Twitter are worthless, unless you want the as Mechitonim.
Do yourself and your family a favor and lay low for a while.
@logical16 “The intention of my letter is certainly not to condone his actions but more so to alert the Borough park Residents that Mob Rule and anarchy is certainly not the correct path and it only puts fuel on a raging fire which could Chollilah end up with Bloodshed.’ Agreed. Your son is certainly doing his part to fan those flames. Why does he continue to besmirch the community? Is the attention he’s getting from the media worth it?
“Thankfully he was jostled but not injured.” Why then did he tweet otherwise? Jacob Kornbluh
@jacobkornbluh · Oct 7 I was just brutally assaulted, hit in the head, and kicked at by an angry crowd of hundreds of community members of the Boro Park protest …? He became the story of the evening. If it was nothing much why did he milk they sympathy for all it was worth?
Best advice you can tell your son right now is to SHUT UP. Get out of the public eye. Stop it with the interviews. His self-righteous, self-congratulatory behavior has done enough harm.
@ah yid. Well said. Definitely an idiot. The authorities are not our friends. The media hates us no matter what we do. To give them an open invitation to interfere in our lives like he did is incredibly naïve. No one is forcing anyone to go to shul. You’re afraid. stay home under the covers.
Not so sure Rav Kanievsky’s psak about reporting shulls’ applies to NY and the restrictions placed from the non-Jewish governors. I JUST DON’T KNOW……
what a disgrace you allow such behavior to get condoled on your site but not to hear the other side as my previous comment was not allowed on shameful