HaRav Shternbuch: “The Downfall Of Those Who Pursue Lomdei Torah Will Be Very Great”

HaGaon HaRav Ben Zion Mutzafi visited the residence of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch ahead of the protest against the Chareidi draft law to request his bracha and described the fears of Sephardi families regarding the draft decree.

HaRav Mutzafi said, “They want the Rav to give a bracha that everyone should come to the rally.” HaRav Shternbuch replied, “Halevai that everyone comes to the rally and that the Shem Shamayim be sanctified. Compromises don’t succeed. When they see that it didn’t work for them, they continue trying—they don’t rest.”

Rav Mutzafi added, “There are Sephardi families who are somewhat weak, and they have sons who are truly gold and precious gems, and they want to draft their children.”

Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch responded, “We need a lot of rachamim. They don’t rest. If it doesn’t work for them in one way, they look for another way.”

HaRav Shternbuch ended by saying, “Their downfall will be very great indeed.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)