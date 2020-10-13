WATCH: “YOU GAVE A VIOLATION BECAUSE HE’S JEWISH”: Inspectors Flood Boro Park, Flatbush

For the second day in a row, inspectors from the NYC Buildings Department were out in force on Tuesday in Flatbush and Boro Park, as they enforced the latest COVID-19 restrictions placed on local businesses by NY Governor Cuomo. The summonses stated they were charged with “failure to comply with the governor’s executive orders”.

Many store-owners reported being told different things by the inspectors. NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger told YWN “The conflicting advice and opinions from these workers and treating similar businesses very differently is exactly why our community feels we are being unfairly targeted by the city and state.”

Many angry store-owners and pedestrians confronted the inspectors on 13th Avenue.

One woman told a store-owner who was arguing with two inspectors on 13th Avenue “They gave you a violation because you’re Jewish”.

“No. I don’t think so”, the inspectors responded. “Why would you even say something like that?”

“Of course, it’s obvious”, the woman responded. “One plus one is two, Jew plus Jew equals give….(violations). They are attacking Boro Park. I don’t live in Boro Park. We don’t have this in our neighborhood. They don’t come to our neighborhoods.”

It was unknown which neighborhood the woman was referring to, or if she even lives in one of the COVID hotspots that are being enforced by NY Governor Cuomo.

Dozens of summonses were reportedly doled out on Monday and Tuesday. The summonses are court appearances, with a possible fine (if convicted) of a whopping $15,000.

A longtime community activist who wished to remain anonymous told YWN that the crackdown on Monday and Tuesday is a direct response to the “obnoxious language of a certain self-appointed community activist who has unfortunately made us all a target now. There would have never been this level of enforcement if this individual had not brought the heat on our streets and the insane media attention we are now getting. Hijacking press conferences and telling the NYC Health Commissioner “shut your mouth you filthy animal” on National TV have directly caused this”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)