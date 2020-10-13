WATCH: “YOU GAVE A VIOLATION BECAUSE HE’S JEWISH”: Inspectors Flood Boro Park, Flatbush

For the second day in a row, inspectors from the NYC Buildings Department were out in force on Tuesday in Flatbush and Boro Park, as they enforced the latest COVID-19 restrictions placed on local businesses by NY Governor Cuomo. The summonses stated they were charged with “failure to comply with the governor’s executive orders”.
Many store-owners reported being told different things by the inspectors. NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger told YWN “The conflicting advice and opinions from these workers and treating similar businesses very differently is exactly why our community feels we are being unfairly targeted by the city and state.”
Many angry store-owners and pedestrians confronted the inspectors on 13th Avenue.
One woman told a store-owner who was arguing with two inspectors on 13th Avenue “They gave you a violation because you’re Jewish”.
“No. I don’t think so”, the inspectors responded. “Why would you even say something like that?”
“Of course, it’s obvious”, the woman responded. “One plus one is two, Jew plus Jew equals give….(violations). They are attacking Boro Park. I don’t live in Boro Park. We don’t have this in our neighborhood. They don’t come to our neighborhoods.”
It was unknown which neighborhood the woman was referring to, or if she even lives in one of the COVID hotspots that are being enforced by NY Governor Cuomo.
Dozens of summonses were reportedly doled out on Monday and Tuesday. The summonses are court appearances, with a possible fine (if convicted) of a whopping $15,000.
A longtime community activist who wished to remain anonymous told YWN that the crackdown on Monday and Tuesday is a direct response to the “obnoxious language of a certain self-appointed community activist who has unfortunately made us all a target now. There would have never been this level of enforcement if this individual had not brought the heat on our streets and the insane media attention we are now getting. Hijacking press conferences and telling the NYC Health Commissioner “shut your mouth you filthy animal” on National TV have directly caused this”.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Interesting that the 2 highly qualified “inspectors” in the video shown, are black and Hispanic. DeBlasio/Cuomo strategically sent minorities into the all white Orthodox community to do the dirty work. And we are supposed to respect these people?
The so called “community activist” who relishes publicity certainly made the media and City government aware of the issue on non compliance in Boro Park. Knowing how many Rabbonim and others we have lost to the virus, why would anyone not wear a mask and observe social distancing?
I am glad that the “longtime community activist who wished to remain anonymous” remains nameless, because he is also shameless. He is trying to place the complete responsibility on a foul mouth mechutzaf. That is simply not true. I’m not sure who that mechutzaf is, but I am not protecting him or excusing his behavior. But for our politicians to take revenge on the community because of this is morally unacceptable. The accusations against the mayor and governor for being anti-Semitic are painful truths. This ridiculous statement is the equivalent of the rapist blaming the crime on the victim. The store owners did not ask to be targeted. So your “longtime community activist” would best remain anonymous to avoid the exposure as befriending the enemy, and using logic that a young child would recognize as foolish.
I am all for compliance with the law, even the criminal executive order of the governor. But the enforcement is sadistic, and we all see this. May this governor be voted out of office and retired from politics.
I cannot comment on anyone’s tactics, but if the Mayor and Governor hadn’t singled out the frum communities and if they hadn’t shut down our shuls and schools (and discriminated against our small businesses), then none of this would have happened.
Is this a result of mesirah? “If one is guilty of a crime and deserves a punishment according to the laws of the land, but due to antisemitic attitudes he will probably suffer more than if he were a non-Jew; then turning the offender in would constitute mesirah, since his added suffering will be shelo kadin”