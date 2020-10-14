SHOCKING VIDEOS – BRUTAL ASSAULT: Israeli Police Bust Wedding In Private Home In Givat Ze’ev

On Wednesday night, police officers and border police officers carried out a sting operation in a home in the town of Givat Ze’ev after they were told by neighbors that dozens of people were congregating inside and were breaking the Health Ministry Regulations.
In videos that have surfaced from the incident, a grown man is seen lying on the ground bloodied and being held down by the police. Another man was also seen to be bleeding due to a severe cut caused by broken glass. Family members were screaming and shouting at the officers, “Look what you have done to him.”
As more images surfaced it became clear that the incident was a private wedding that was taking place in someone’s backyard.
The border police officers brought in their weapons and the officers acted as if they were entering the scene of a terror attack, something which has brought a lot of critique in the eyes of the public. “The officers used extreme and violent action even in front of children who were present at the scene,” said one of the attendees tolt BChadrei Charedim in an interview that was held shortly after the incident.
A spokesperson for the police said that “Officers responded to an incident that involved a large number of people breaking Corona regulations at a private home in Givat Ze’ev. The officers who arrived asked them to disperse. During this, a number of those present at the home began to surround the officers and prevented them from carrying out their orders. One suspect has been held for questioning after he stuck his tongue out at an officer who was writing a 5,000 NIS ticket to the homeowner for the violation of Corona regulations. The suspect began throwing glass bottles, bottles of oil, and plates, at the officers. One officer was injured when he slipped on the oil and was cut by the glass.
It was additionally reported that one of the people injured in the incident was the son of the homeowner.
79 people contracted COVID-19 in the past week in Givat Ze’ev.
AUDIO BELOW IS THE BROTHER OF THE KALLAH BEING INTERVIEWED ON RADIO KOL CHAI AFTER THE INCIDENT:
JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
We should all make alyiah from the USA. Life is great in Israel.
Baruch Hashem that people now see how horrible the Israeli police are. Rav Avigdor Miller spoke decades ago about how the Israeli police bashed heads of the orthodox Jews, but no one cared. Maybe even no one believed him. But now it is out in the open and people will realize how the Israeli police need to be reformed and control of them taken away from the State government which sends out these goons to harm the citizens – instead of “To Protect and Serve”.
This is why the police in Israel are called Nazi
Levs = love every virus. Sure!
Until he/she gets it.
Don’t use Rav Millers זצ”ל name in a warped manner. Unless he is around to help you.
Not so shocking! This is typical behaivor for many of the reshaim dressed in police uniforms in Israel. We’ve seen them act like this many times…. May the ultimate geulah come soon and we can live in peace in EY and serve Hashem!
The first rule with the police is to comply. Clearly, at least according to the article they did not. They threw glass bottles, oil and plates at the cops. So from the cops perspective they are highly outnumbered and in a dangerous situation for themselves. That’s how we get from there to here. Had they just dispersed as they were told to do none of this would have happened. The cops did not go in to bash someone over the head, rather to enforce the law.
protest? they cant arrest thousands of people
For years we have seen police brutality and each time there is an outrage but nothing is done about it. Many of the police are thugs in uniforms. THERE SHOULD BE AN INTERNATIONAL OUTCRY!!!!
Reports I have seen said that this wedding was legal with a total of 16 people present limited to the immediate family of the bride and groom only.
This is absolutely shocking and disgusting !! who can advise on what action can be taken to bring these police brutal animals (disgusting human specimens) to justice and hold them accountable? How do we put pressure on the Israeli authorities to take action? The animals who did this need to be in jail – nothing less!!! please advise ?
ISARELI
POLICE
BUNCH OF
ANIMALS
Where are the human rights organizations??
This is what the yeshivish/chareidi oilam in EY fears for on a daily basis, these cops are mamash animals. I just heard an incident from a neighbor, they beat him bloody for no reason and tried to blame him for breaking an officers phone, until bystanders showed them footage proving they were lying. Mamesh mamzerim.
Keep in mind, these wicked evil pork eating police officers only came BECAUSE THEIR NEIGHBORS WERE MOSER ON THEM!!! Here in New York Mesira is encouraged by certain sanctimonious so-called “Rabbonim”! When someone is moser, you don’t even have to convene a bais din. The halacha is you kill the moser immediately.
They are worse than the Germans, since the Israelis have killed so many millions of neshamos over the past couple of generations!
I do not automatically stand with the police. But, I have frum friends and neighbors who are policemen and the situation is not easy. Israeli police almost always carry heavy arms, it’s part for the course.
Any tasha who calls Israeli policemen or soldiers nazis needs their head and neshama examined. From this article it seems like the police were assaulted, and a fight ensued. Assaulting an officer is not something to be taken lightly.
Some of the comments here are shocking and shameful. Smearing, degradation and libellous accusations against their fellow Jews without knowing the facts.
As rkefrat wrote: The first rule with the police is to comply. Clearly, at least according to the article they did not. They threw glass bottles, oil and plates at the cops. So from the cops perspective they are highly outnumbered and in a dangerous situation for themselves. That’s how we get from there to here. Had they just dispersed as they were told to do none of this would have happened. The cops did not go in to bash someone over the head, rather to enforce the law.
Yes something must be done…the first step for all those actually interested is to gain a perspective!…there are two sides to every story…people dont end up bloodied like that for absoloutly no reason….the video clearly shows them fighting even after the guys bloodied imagine what it was like before.
Don’t fight with police, you won’t get beat up – it’s that simple. It’s a lesson that some blacks in the ghetto in U.S. have yet to learn. It’s pretty sad when frum Jews act the same way, then whine and cry about it . . .
There should finally be an international outcry!!!
WHY HAVENT ARUTZ-7 REPORTED?
CAN ANYONE PUBLISH THE NAMES AND ADDRESS OF THE INVOLVED POLICE?
JEWISH BLOOD IS CHEAP.
NOW WE WONDER WHY CUOMO AND CHUCKIE MR. MAYOR IS CHARGING $15000$ FOR CORONO. BECAUSE NOONE GIVES A DARN WHEN IT COMES TO JEWS.
Unfortunately after WWII some nazis pretended to be jews to avoid being hanged and some went to Israel. No doubt some of these are their descendents.
If the details of this event are indeed true then the officers who assaulted the young man should be arrested and put on trial. It is truly shocking to see such malfeasance grotesque, and egregious behavior perpetrated on a fellow Jew. This is extremely shameful and sad, if found guilty these sick “PIGS” should probably rot in jail for at least five years.
שבת משוש לבנו נהפך לאבל מחלנו
Police said: “The policewoman who documented what was happening and asked to identify the landlady, was attacked by her, so the police had to inform her that she was being detained, and asked her to accompany them several times. At this point, the rest of the household began to rage and disturb the police, with some throwing glass oil bottles, which shattered, at them. The officers arrested one of the suspects as he resisted arrest and attacked them, meanwhile slipping on the oil, and both were hit by the glass shards.”
“The police wrote a ticket for the landlady and transferred the suspect to the police station, where an MDA team was called in to provide him with medical treatment.
It appears to be that the Israeli police were enforcing the pikuach nefesh regulations, and the people resisted and did not comply. Should the police have just left the scene and let the violations continue? Of course not!! Do not start up with the police! It is a good way to stay safe.
Not Involved: These idiotic comments about killing a moser either in the U.S. or EY in modern times, will get someone killed, and it could be you if you are falsely accused or the subject of mistaken rumors. When moishiach comes, you are free to post such nareshkeit. Until then, perhaps consider compliance with the legal orders of police.
At first I was just as shocked and angry as you all were. But come on read further, The article is being very biased. What is the truth? Hashem knows. Were the police provoked?
I am not deciding and neither can you.
“One suspect has been held for questioning after he stuck his tongue out at an officer who was writing a 5,000 NIS ticket to the homeowner for the violation of Corona regulations. The suspect began throwing glass bottles, bottles of oil, and plates, at the officers. One officer was injured when he slipped on the oil and was cut by the glass.”
1) https://www.gov.il/en/Departments/israel_police
THE ONLY EMAIL TO COMPLAINT
Address Public Complaints Unit, 91 Herzl Street, The Government Complex Building, Ramla 7243003
Email [email protected]
Fax 02-5898823
Telephone service 24 hours, 7 days a week
Contact form
2) “The Public Complaints Unit reports to the Deputy Police Inspector-General and, along with the National Comptroller Unit makes up the National Auditing and Public Complaints Unit.”
NO PHONE OR LISTING MENTIONED.
https://www.police.gov.il/EngArticlePage.aspx?aid=35
Inspector General Alsheich is the Israel Police Commissioner. NO EMAIL OR PHONE NUMBER
3) Phone: 02-5429295 Fax: 02-5429311
Address: The Ministry of Public Security, Clermont Ganneau Street, East City, Jerusalem, Building C.
LETS BLAST THEM EMAILS COMPLAINING ABOUT POLICE BRUTALITY.
altho i didnt see vidoes
Defund the police. Use the money for the NYC cops.
I also agree the first thing is to comply with the police.
However taking that into account i have noticed 90℅ of the Israeli police force are immigrants from Russia and Ukraine. Is it not surprising that they can get so ruthless?
See Torah Im Daas comment
Obvious.. but well said
Yawn
Let’s move on
Complaining chillulites among j community here and in Israel getting annoying already
Fake Jews need to stop acting like animals creating widespread Chillul Shem Shamayim both here and in E y
Police doing their job with an unruly bunch . Quite simple .
Yidden need to carry weapons and use them! The Israeli storm troopers will get the message once they face armed resistance.
[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Regarding: OPEN LETTER ISRAELI POLICE BRUTALITY AS SEEN
Honorable Inspector General, the Israeli Police Commissioner
Mr. Alsheich
It was with Horror that we in America are seeing how Israeli police repeatedly beats Jews to pulp and drawing blood.
As an American and one who lives in a hostile envierment for Israeli “act of aggression on Arabs”, I am ashamed to see the Israeli Police on a regular basis debase and humiliate BEATS AND THREATENS ITS OWN CITIZENS OF ISRAEL JEWS IN PARTICULAR ON A REGULAR BASIS.
IF THIS WAS DONE IN AMERICA THE POLICE CHEIF WOULD FIRE AND PUNISH TO THE MAXIMUM THE ANIMALS WHO WERE THE CAUSE OF THE POLICE BRUTALITY.
A GROUP MADE A MISTAKE,
FINE THEM LIKE THE MARXIST CUOMO AND DEBILASIO $15,000 DOLLARS. BUT TO DRAW BLOOD AND THE ANIMAL LIKE BEHAVIOR. ???
ITS NOT ACCEPTABLE AND MUST BE INVESTIGATED.
THESE ARE ACTS OF TYRANTS AND NOT THE “ONLY DEMOCRACY IN THE MIDDEL EAST”. !!!!
WE AS JEWS, WHEN SEEING THINGS LIKE THIS CAN ONLY MAKE ONE CONNECTION.
NAZI GERMANY. PERIOD.
NOT THE FIRST POSTING THAT WE SEE HERE. WE SEE THE POLICE DEBASING JEWS WITH KIPPS ON A REGULAR BASIS HERE.
STOP THE BRUTALITY.
POLICE COMMISSIONER, YOU CAN SIT IN ISRAEL WITH YOUR KIPPA AND SINGING HATIKVAH ALL YOU WANT. BUT
WE ARE PAYING THE PRICE FOR YOUR CALUS ACTS.
THE ENEMIES OF JEWS SEE YOUR ACTIONS AND ARE EMBOLDENS.
STOP THE BRUTALITY OF JEWS IN ISREAL.
ENOUGH.
בעל הטורים במדבר א פסוק נ וזה הוא שאמרו (חז”ל) אין אדם נעשה שוטר מלמטה אלא אם כן נעשה רשע מלמעלה
Unite for FREEDOM
Religious, secular, all Israelis!! Next Thursday 8pm, Rabin square, tel Aviv https://m.facebook.com/groups/358370518528278?view=permalink&id=385782082453788
I think that was a movie set for the new Fidler On The Roof where a wedding celebration was disrupted by marauding kosaks.