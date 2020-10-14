BORO PARK: Large Crowd Swarms Media Outside Yeshiva, Children Scream “NAZI, ANTI-SEMITE”

A chaotic situation unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, as the media showed up to a prominent Yeshiva which they thought was open.
Multiple news outlets were outside the building with cameras hoping to catch children exiting at dismissal. YWN has no knowledge if this Yeshiva was even open today.
Meanwhile, a massive group of angry local residents – including dozens of children – began screaming at the reporters to leave the community and stop targeting them. Nearly all of them were wearing masks.
A video by BoroPark24 captured the scene, as children yelled “NAZI” and “ANTI-SEMITE” and other obscenities at the reporters. Instead of capturing footage of children in a yeshiva against the Governor’s executive order, the media was given plenty of footage of the crowd yelling at them.
Eventually, Heshy Tischler showed up on the scene, making his first major appearance since his arrest on Motzei Simchas Torah.
Eventually, the NYPD arrived and made the reporters leave out of fear that a riot would break out.
Watch the scene in the videos below:
JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
lets continue this great kiddush hashem!
Now wait for some Raboim to cal it Hilul HaShem.
can we learn our lesson and stop commenting on these articles?
All these evil restrictions having been imposed by this evil Cuomo, which is was has led to this awful crowding, is leading to breeding of more Corona: Just remember:- This evil Cuomo is a huge expert in breeding more Corona, after having murdered 13,000 nursing home residents with corona, this past spring.
enough loshon hara has been spread
Seems this anti semitism is inevitable at this point. They become more and more brazen and comfortable picking on Jews by the day. It’s not about masks anymore that was just a way in to this. We are past that and I’m afraid it can’t be stopped anymore.
Where are our leaders? Please step up!
wow, lemayse mi kiamcha kiyisroel, they kicked out the foolish fake news very nicely. they should send the tape to the meshuginer mayor and his sidekick cuomo
“rightwriter ” we can still stop this garbage if we vote for normal people next time, i think heshy is doing a great job by making everyones voice be heard. the media is actually promoting antisemitism by trying to take videos of people going to school. they shouldve thrown them out with more force, this way these losers will learn their lesson and stay out
Momsi October 14, 2020 5:47 pm at 5:47 pm
Where are our leaders? Please step up!
hello? CHASSIDIM HAVE NO LEADERS. since the lubavitcher rabbi passed away nobody leads.
MoisheInGolus October 14, 2020 5:31 pm at 5:31 pm
Now wait for some Raboim to cal it Hilul HaShem.
crazy, no?
why is being covered negatively nationally a chillul Hashem?
why is putting your own community in danger a chillul Hashem?
why is harassing people who comply with the safety guidelines a chillul Hashem?
well, what is a chillul Hashem?
we need some serious Holocaust education. These young people clearly don’t know what a Nazi was.