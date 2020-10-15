MONSEY: Yeshivas Face $2K Fines For Not Enforcing Facemask Rules

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert has announced a new Commissioner’s Standing Order related to COVID-19. This order requires that all educational institutions, childcare programs and school transportation companies, are responsible to require and ensure that all children and students over age two cover their noses and mouths with acceptable face coverings at all times, other than during approved mask breaks where students can maintain social distancing.

“It is critical that we do everything within our power to protect the children of our community,” said County Executive Ed Day. “This Order gives our inspectors the ability to issue fines to the businesses and institutions responsible for the safety of our children. While we have long been limited by the Governor in terms of actions that we can take locally related to COVID-19, his recent Executive Order clarified the authority of the Health Department to act with respect to his Executive Orders and the New York State Department of Health’s regulations.”

If a child, student, faculty, staff member or visitor is observed without a face covering in any program, school or vehicle regulated under this Commissioner’s Order, that shall constitute a violation of this Order. Each violation of the terms of this Order, as detailed in the attached, constitutes a separate and distinct violation subject to a civil penalty of up to $2,000 per violation per day.

“We are in the midst of a deadly Public Health Emergency, and we have seen many recent cases linked to schools, daycares and congregate settings throughout the County. Masks have shown to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Given the recent increases in active cases, we must all redouble our efforts to protect the health of residents and especially children,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

