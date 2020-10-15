MONSEY: Yeshivas Face $2K Fines For Not Enforcing Facemask Rules

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert has announced a new Commissioner’s Standing Order related to COVID-19. This order requires that all educational institutions, childcare programs and school transportation companies, are responsible to require and ensure that all children and students over age two cover their noses and mouths with acceptable face coverings at all times, other than during approved mask breaks where students can maintain social distancing.
“It is critical that we do everything within our power to protect the children of our community,” said County Executive Ed Day. “This Order gives our inspectors the ability to issue fines to the businesses and institutions responsible for the safety of our children. While we have long been limited by the Governor in terms of actions that we can take locally related to COVID-19, his recent Executive Order clarified the authority of the Health Department to act with respect to his Executive Orders and the New York State Department of Health’s regulations.”
If a child, student, faculty, staff member or visitor is observed without a face covering in any program, school or vehicle regulated under this Commissioner’s Order, that shall constitute a violation of this Order. Each violation of the terms of this Order, as detailed in the attached, constitutes a separate and distinct violation subject to a civil penalty of up to $2,000 per violation per day.
“We are in the midst of a deadly Public Health Emergency, and we have seen many recent cases linked to schools, daycares and congregate settings throughout the County. Masks have shown to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Given the recent increases in active cases, we must all redouble our efforts to protect the health of residents and especially children,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.
Any Yeshiva that is so delinquent about face masks, that it becomes necessary for them to pay a $2000 fine:- It immediately ceases to be a מצווה to make any contribution or donation to that Yeshiva, and any money still given over to them ceases to qualify for מעשר money
Thank you rabbi 147 for your generous contribution to society with you comment.
147;
is this your Pesak or Reb Akiva Eiger or Chasam Sofer?
I live in monsey and i am actually quite happy to read this. My daughter has close to 30 girls in her class, with no mask wearing in class whatsoever.
All the studies i read show that even simple masks decrease the viral load one takes in, so that even if you catch the virus, youve taken in a smaller load, and therefor can have a much milder case with little to no symptoms.
Not sure why it takes the local government forcing us, why couldnt we just do this from the beginning…but im happy to go along with this.
(And over chol hamoed, all of my kids learned to get used to mask wearing for very long periods at a time. And the ones who at first were dramatically “gasping for breath” and complaining totally got used to it and wore them with no issue).
To All:
Masks are incredibly harmful because they lower oxygen levels in the blood (leading to hypoxia) while raising carbon dioxide levels (leading to hypercapnia), and force you to inhale and exhale more forcefully, stressing the cardio-pulmonary system. This is especially dangerous for the elderly.
Even doctors who wear surgical masks do so to prevent them from drooling into a patient’s wound, not to protect them from pathogens, and hospitals are required to increase oxygen levels to compensate for the loss of oxygen in the mask. There’s an entire body of OSHA regulations that requires that workers be tested to see if they’re fit to wear a mask and for how long—it’s dangerous stuff and can cause dizziness, fainting, and headaches.