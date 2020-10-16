Boro Park: Petira of The Glogover Rebbe ZTZAL, Victim Of COVID-19

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Glogover Rebbe, HaRav Aryeh Leibish Rubin ZATZAL. He was 67.

The Rebbe contracted COVID-19 in March, and was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator at the time. He unfortunately never recovered, was placed on dialysis, and was in and out of the hospital. He was Niftar at his home on Friday morning.

The Rebbe served as a Menahel at the Spinka Cheder in Boro Park for more than 40 years.

The Levaya was held on Friday morning at his Bais Medrash on 1814 55th Street.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)