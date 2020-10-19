LISTEN TO IT: Governor Cuomo Holds Phone Conference With Jewish Leaders

NY Governor Cuomo held a phone conference meeting with Jewish leaders Sunday night, to discuss the ongoing lockdown on “Red Zones” in NYC which include predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. Sunday night.
Among those who asked questions included Rabbi Moshe David Niederman of UJO Satmar Williamsburg, HaRav Yaakov Bender of Yeshiva Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway, Mr Izzy Spitzer, the Mayor of New Square and others.
The leaders made it clear and stressed that those who are using vile language about the Governor have been condemned, and represent no one.
Listen to the clips below:
RABBI NIEDERMAN OF SATMAR (UJO) WILLIAMASBURG:
“I’d like to mention to the governor, you mentioned two issues. One issue is the terms that have been used against the governor. I think it’s very clear that it had no representation who did that. The protests were condemned. The Central Rabbinical Congress and so did so many responsible leadership Rabbis coming our and condemned these type of behavior. On the final issue…”
GOVERNOR CUOMO RESPONDING:
“Look, it would be my pleasure to sit down with a small group and work on it. But listen, the one caveat, I can’t change the law for one particular area. The law is the law all across the state, the same law. Now, in these these zones, where we get the numbers down, we can change the zone, because our hospitalization data is so specific, it goes block by block. We make progress, I can change the zone. I can’t change the law of the state. The law on gatherings has been at 50% for months. So, I can’t change the law, but I can work with you on how to get the numbers down, and if we’re making progress in an area…Y’know, I don’t want to close anything, right? I want to open everything as fast as we can…”
RABBI YAAKOV BENDER ROSH YESHIVA OF DARCHEI TORAH:
GOIVERNOR CUOMO RESPONDING:
MR IZZY SPITZER, MAYOR OF NEW SQUARE:
JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
It AInt working
These Rabbis do NOT get it. They don’t understand what it means that they Democrats are GONE LEFT. They don’t understand that the GOV is USING THEM! AND MOCKING THEM! AND is SMUG SHURE HE WILL be a GREAT COMMUNIST DICTATOTR AFTER BIDEN WINS THE ELECTION!
HE will call the narrative. HE will be King. When HE wants, those Jews will kneel. Or face the Ghetto! He has those Jews where he wants them.
Hashem shall plant brains and courage to our leaders to stop kissing the Gestapo!
No! This is NOT an overreaction! I know the game! Have been there!
Follow up. The entire thing setup by… Kornbluh?
https://twitter.com/Yochidonn/status/1318013017611735041
Good, this is responsible diplomacy. We can get results acceptable to both sides, diffuse tensions, and everyone can save face.
Thank you Rabbi Bender
May God send to everyone lots of good health.
According to Yochonon Donn, the call was limited to those who agreed to have it muted, with three people allowed to ask softball preapproved questions. It was for this reason nobody from the Boro Park yeshivas, for whom Cuomo originally intended the call, participated
How does it help matters when our “leadership” can’t speak clearly, concisely, and to the point. It’s so frustrating when a simple 30 second point, which in and of itself is accurate, legitimate, and important, takes five minutes of fumpfing and repeating and stuttering without ever even getting to the actual point. No, it’s not a matter of English (which is an issue of it’s own), but of being prepared, rehearsed, and at least trying to sound intelligent. Can’t even imagine what Cuomo thinks but it does us absolutely no good sounding like unprepared illiterates.
Seems to me that Mr. Rechnitz has made headway VERY quickly. Doesn’t seem coincidental that Hisachdus put out a letter the very next next day (or the following?) after Mr. Rechnitz put out his letter? So to all those bright ones telling Rechnitz to first move to Boro Park…..- seems to me, he can make great progress alot quicker from LA 🙂
These discussions are a Kiddush Hashem. Responsible people on both sides showing each other respect and listening to each other and getting on the same page. This is how it should be.
Vadim,
Was thinking the same thing. Seems dead embarrassing. It’s not like we immigrated last week!
FORGET GOVERNER CUOMO IF YESHIVA MIR CAN RAISE 50 MILLION FOR THEIR ANNUAL DINNER WHY CANT WE UNITE AND GET A 50 MILLION DOLLAR FUND TO PAY ALL FINES AND TELL THE GOVERNER JUMP IN A LAKE ANY CONSEQUENCES OF POTENTIAL FUTURE FUNDING WELL FIGHT IN COURT ON A LATER DATE WHEN THE GOVERNER IS OUT OF OFFICE WITH PART OF THE 50 MILLION FUND ALLOCATED FOR THE FIGHT TO GET BACK OUR FUNDING IF IT GETS TAKEN AWAY! ENOUGH WITH THIS CLOWN HE IS JUST TRYING TO SHOW THE WORLD LOOK WHAT A GREAT JOB i AM DOING KEEPING THIS CITY SAFE WITH PROPER PRECAUTIONS TO AVOID A SECOND WAVE HE EVEN CAME OUT WITH A BOOK IN MIDST OF ALL THIS CRISIS! ARE YOU KIDDING YOUR REALLY GOING TO TRY AND PLEAD WITH A MEGALOMANIAC WHO IS ENJOYING HIS POWER HE HAS ON PEOPLE THE GUY IS A SICKO