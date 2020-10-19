LISTEN TO IT: Governor Cuomo Holds Phone Conference With Jewish Leaders

NY Governor Cuomo held a phone conference meeting with Jewish leaders Sunday night, to discuss the ongoing lockdown on “Red Zones” in NYC which include predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. Sunday night.

Among those who asked questions included Rabbi Moshe David Niederman of UJO Satmar Williamsburg, HaRav Yaakov Bender of Yeshiva Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway, Mr Izzy Spitzer, the Mayor of New Square and others.

The leaders made it clear and stressed that those who are using vile language about the Governor have been condemned, and represent no one.

Listen to the clips below:

RABBI NIEDERMAN OF SATMAR (UJO) WILLIAMASBURG:

“I’d like to mention to the governor, you mentioned two issues. One issue is the terms that have been used against the governor. I think it’s very clear that it had no representation who did that. The protests were condemned. The Central Rabbinical Congress and so did so many responsible leadership Rabbis coming our and condemned these type of behavior. On the final issue…”

GOVERNOR CUOMO RESPONDING:

“Look, it would be my pleasure to sit down with a small group and work on it. But listen, the one caveat, I can’t change the law for one particular area. The law is the law all across the state, the same law. Now, in these these zones, where we get the numbers down, we can change the zone, because our hospitalization data is so specific, it goes block by block. We make progress, I can change the zone. I can’t change the law of the state. The law on gatherings has been at 50% for months. So, I can’t change the law, but I can work with you on how to get the numbers down, and if we’re making progress in an area…Y’know, I don’t want to close anything, right? I want to open everything as fast as we can…”

RABBI YAAKOV BENDER ROSH YESHIVA OF DARCHEI TORAH:

GOIVERNOR CUOMO RESPONDING:

MR IZZY SPITZER, MAYOR OF NEW SQUARE:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)