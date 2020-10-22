Petira of Hagaon HaRav Yehoshua Heschel Brim ZATZAL, Rosh Yeshiva in Bohush, From COVID-19

Hagaon HaRav Yehoshua Heschel Brim, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Bohush Chassidus Yeshiva was Niftar on Wednesday in Laniado hospital in Netanya due to complications from COVID-19. He was 84.

The Niftar was born in Yerushalayim to HaRav Moshe Brim, and served for many years as a maggid Shiur and then Rosh Yeshiva in Yeshivas Tiferes Yisroel of the Boyan Chassidus then in Bohush, where he taught many Talmidim there.

He was well known to be a great talmid chacham, who kept himself with much Anivus and connected with every person on their own level based on where they were coming from, without any derision.

HaRav Yehoshua became ill a month ago when he tested positive with COVID-19. Since that time, his health took a sharp downward turn and he was hospitalized in Laniado hospital. Many people across the globe were Davening for him and saying Tehillim, but he returned his soul to Hashem earlier this evening.

He left a large family behind him, including a sister who was already sitting shiva for her late husband and will now need to sit shiva for her brother as well.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

