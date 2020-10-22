Chevron Yeshiva Sets Up “Shidduch Villa” For Talmidim Due To COVID Restrictions

Many Yeshivos are trying to figure out the best way to approach shidduchim for students who are currently of the appropriate age. The challenge is compounded by the demand for students to remain in their capsules and not leave the yeshiva even for vacations.

Yeshivas Chevron, which is located in Givat Mordechai in Yerushalayim, came up with a unique solution to the problem. In addition to the specific dormitory capsule that was rented for each group of students, the Yeshiva rented an additional villa where the talmidim can meet with their prospective shidduchim.

The villa, which is intended to be used for initial shidduch dates only, has three separate sections, each with its own private entrance and garden, and light refreshments will be served when the villa is in use. In a letter written to the talmidim, the Yeshiva stressed that “There will be a lot of space in order to prevent problems of Yichud.”

Should a student be interested in continuing to meet with his prospective match, he will need to move to a “breathing capsule” one which allows students to leave the grounds and is specifically intended for students who are going on shidduchim on a consistent basis.

An entire floor of the dormitory was set aside for students who are going out on shidduchim and the students have been warned to be extremely careful and not to take any risks that could expose them or their fellow students to the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)