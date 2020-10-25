BREAKING: Foreigners To Be Banned From Entering Israel Until At Least December 1

Foreign citizens have been banned from entering Israel since the beginning of the Corona crisis. Today, Ofer Lafler, spokesperson for the Israeli Aviation Authority notified Chaim V’Chessed CEO Rabbi Paysach Freedman that this ban will be extended until at least December 1.

Israeli passports holders, as well as toshavei keva and toshavei arai may enter Israel, though they must keep 14 days of quarantine, unless they arrive from a Green country. There are certain exceptional circumstances under which foreign citizens may receive entry permits to Israel, see here.

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)