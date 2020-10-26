VIDEO & PHOTO ESSAY: #JewsForTrump Rally In NYC

Well over a thousand vehicles were part of the #JewsForTrump” convoy on Sunday, all draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners, as they rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon. One large convoy of hundreds of vehicles left Rockland County and met up with the NYC convoys.

The caravan passed by Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in Marine Park.

On Sunday, YWN published multiple videos showing several protesters pelting the vehicles with eggs or stones, snatching flags and shouting insults.

In one video showing physical fights between several people, police officers detain an unidentified man and protesters chant “let him go.” Another video showed a small group of people throwing objects from a Brooklyn highway overpass at vehicles bedecked with Trump flags.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani briefly greeted supporters from the passenger seat of a car driving near Trump Tower during the parade, videos show. His vehicle was also pelted with eggs.

New York City police said seven people were taken into custody in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square. Charges were pending Sunday night.

According to the Jews For Trump website, Sunday’s rally was intended to show solidarity with “the beleaguered Red Zone community,” a reference to the coronavirus hot spots designated by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as areas where schools and nonessential businesses must close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump, organized Sunday’s rally in Brooklyn’s Marine Park at the end of the car parade. He was one of the speakers, as well as former NYS Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a life-long Democrat.

THE NEXT VIDEO IS VR (Virtual Reality) – and the user can move the curser and see the parade etc.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC / AP)