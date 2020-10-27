PHILLY EXPLODES: Violent Riots, Looting, 30 Cops Injured, After Officers Shoot Armed Black Man

The fatal police shooting of a Black man allegedly armed with a knife in the western side of Philadelphia sparked violent protests overnight, with at least 30 officers reported injured early Tuesday – including one sergeant who was reportedly struck by a pick-up truck.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the Monday afternoon shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., calling it another example of police officers killing a Black man. Demonstrators marched to a city police station while officers lined up behind metal barricades.

At least 35 people, including five juveniles, were arrested over the course of the night.

Five firearms were recovered from those arrested, police said.

The demonstrations quickly turned violent as some protesters were seen throwing objects at officers while at least one police vehicle was set on fire.

Cops cars and dumpsters were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds.

Thirty officers were injured, most of them from being struck by projectiles such as bricks and rocks, according to preliminary information from police. A 56-year-old sergeant was hospitalized in stable condition with a broken leg and other injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck.

(AP)