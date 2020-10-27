Councilman Yeger Blasts DeBlasio After Inspectors Block Hydrants In Boro Park To Write Summonses

Councilman Yeger minced no words in a tweet Tuesday morning, as he called out Mayor DeBlasio.

“Good morning Mr. @NYCMayor”, the tweet begins.

“While your Quota Agents are busy stalking the Jews, maybe they don’t block the fire hydrants in my district? Or does the law only apply to *some* people?”

YWN spoke to Councilman Yeger who told us this vehicle was parked in Boro Park near a Yeshiva on Tuesday morning.

“It’s just sickening that City Hall has quota agents terrorizing our store-owners, businesses, Yeshivas and Shuls, but they flaunt the law in the process,” Yeger said.

Good morning Mr. @NYCMayor:

While your Quota Agents are busy stalking the Jews, maybe they don't block the fire hydrants in my district? Or does the law only apply to *some* people? pic.twitter.com/Mx1yiG58ME — Kalman Yeger ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם (@KalmanYeger) October 27, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)