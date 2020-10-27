WATCH: Late Night Host Stephen Colbert Appears To Swipe “Hasidic” Singer Shulem Lemmer

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Did late night comedian show host Stephen Colbert make fun of a Hasidic singer? That’s the question social media exploded with on Tuesday afternoon.

As can be seen in the video below, Colbert appears to be taking a swipe at Hasidic singer Shulem Lemmer, when mentioning there being a Hasidic singer in the lineup of artists recruited by the DOH to inform the public about COVID.

Lemmer responded on Twitter, trying to get the attention of Colbert.

“Hey @StephenAtHome, thanks for the shout-out! Though my involvement in this project was purely an attempt at Covid awareness, I’d love to join you on the @colbertlateshow sometime. And don’t worry, if you’re not happy, I’ll get you an Xbox.”

Twitter has since exploded with responses.

See below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)