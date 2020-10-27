WATCH: Late Night Host Stephen Colbert Appears To Swipe “Hasidic” Singer Shulem Lemmer

Did late night comedian show host Stephen Colbert make fun of a Hasidic singer? That’s the question social media exploded with on Tuesday afternoon.

As can be seen in the video below, Colbert appears to be taking a swipe at Hasidic singer Shulem Lemmer, when mentioning there being a Hasidic singer in the lineup of artists recruited by the DOH to inform the public about COVID.

Lemmer responded on Twitter, trying to get the attention of Colbert.

“Hey @StephenAtHome, thanks for the shout-out! Though my involvement in this project was purely an attempt at Covid awareness, I’d love to join you on the @colbertlateshow sometime. And don’t worry, if you’re not happy, I’ll get you an Xbox.”

Twitter has since exploded with responses.

See below:

Twitter folks, do your thing and make it happen! — Shulem (@IamShulem) October 27, 2020

.@StephenAtHome You would be lucky to have an all star talent like @IamShulem appear on your show. I'll even watch you that night (as long as its not Friday night) https://t.co/GaBO5y1hsK — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) October 27, 2020

Stephen Colbert pokes fun at there being a Hasidic singer in the lineup of artists recruited by the DOH to inform the public about COVID. Hasidim aren't cautious enough about COVID: BAD Hasidim helping spread awareness: Also BAD pic.twitter.com/qQHmxrGr1M — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 27, 2020

.@StephenAtHome @colbertlateshow Check out @IamShulem instead of denigrating him. He is extremely talented, successful & breaking all #Stereotypes. You should be applauding him instead for helping to fight #Covid-19 especially as a #ChasidicJew. https://t.co/LFxwVlDx2L — Rivkie Feiner (@FeinerRivkie) October 27, 2020

@StephenAtHome doesn't just owe an apology to @IamShulem, but to his audience for thinking they find this joke OK. https://t.co/9wwCUQN7v7 — Zalman Gelbman (@ZalmanGelbman) October 27, 2020

@StephenAtHome – you should beg @IamShulem to be on your show (not Friday night). His talent is second to none – here is one example. https://t.co/Evi3R6VHOt not to mention, you also be thanking him for his public service! https://t.co/pVSb92uOWm — Zvi Gluck (@zgluck) October 27, 2020

So surely there must be another side to this clip, not that @CBSTweet @colbertlateshow @StephenAtHome think that it is appropriate to mock a @UMG artist's religion is funny….anyone at The Late Show want to enlighten me? Or perhaps invite @IamShulem on to apologize? https://t.co/ot33hpKTjx — Sandy Eller (@sandyeller) October 27, 2020

I see the word “Hassidic” is a punchline to @StephenAtHome . Well fyi @IamShulem is fantastic so you may want to come off your high horse and try him sometime. https://t.co/fAr8yD4zFT — OnTheBench (@Huerts31) October 27, 2020

