WATCH THIS: Trump Calls For ‘Anonymous’ Author Miles Taylor To Be Prosecuted; Chris Cuomo Blasts Him As ‘Liar’

President Donald Trump reacted furiously to the announcement by former Whitehouse employee Miles Taylor that he was the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed about an internal “resistance” to Trump within the administration, with the president calling for him to be prosecuted and disparaging details of his career despite claiming minutes earlier to have “never heard of” him.

Trump took aim at Taylor during a campaign rally in Goodyear, Ariz., referring to him as a “low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who’s never worked in the White House.” Taylor revealed his identity as “Anonymous” in a blog post on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump again blasted Taylor on Thursday at a rally in Florida, where the president said “He should be prosecuted. Are you listening to me back in Washington? He should be prosecuted — along with the New York Times.”

Meanwhile, CNN host Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night blasted newly-revealed ‘Anonymous’ author Miles Taylor for lying about his true identity during an August interview with Anderson Cooper, asking the network contributor, ‘Why should CNN keep you on the payroll?’

The tense exchange came as part of Taylor’s first interview since he outed himself earlier Wednesday as the unnamed author of a bombshell 2018 New York Times article that chronicled a ‘resistance’ within the Trump administration.

‘You lied to us, Miles,’ Cuomo told the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff. ‘You were asked in August if you were “anonymous” here on CNN with Anderson Cooper, and you said ‘no.’

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)