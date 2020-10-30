MANHATTAN: Crane Spinning Out of Control On Top Of 84 Story Building

A dangling crane shut down several streets in Midtown on Thursday evening.

It happened at 111 West 57th Street near 6th Avenue.

The FDNY received a report of debris falling from a building just after 6:40 p.m.

The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as “Billionaires Row.”

The city is shut down 55th to 59th streets from Madison to 8th avenues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)