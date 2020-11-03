Israel to Cut Down Mandatory Quarantine Time to 12 Days

In a bold step that is aimed at blessing the burden on the public from the Coronavirus fallout, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein instructed the ministry to cut the mandatory quarantine period to 12 days instead of the current 14. The above holds true for people who have come into contact with a confirmed carrier of the covid-19 coronavirus of all ages.

Edelstein made the decision following numerous consultations with a wide range of health experts. Following the decision by Edelstein which was made and announced to the media on Sunday, ministry officials have begun putting together an implementation plan to ready the system for the shortened quarantine period in the coming days.

The program is in its pilot phase, a period of time that is currently expected to last until the end of December to determine whether the shortened period created a rise on morbidity.

“After a series of consultations with experts, I have ordered the reduction of the isolation period down to 12 days. Our goal is to allow the maximum possible freedom with the minimum health risk to the public,” Edelstein told the media on Sunday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)