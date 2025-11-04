Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Another Ben Yeshiva Is Arrested By Military Police

Military police. IDF spokesperson

A ben yeshivah was arrested overnight Monday at his home in Holon on charges of “draft-dodging.”

The 21-year-old is a talmid of the Tzemach Yisrael Yeshiva in Tel Aviv.

The yeshiva hanhalah, headed by HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Lintop, is working to secure his talmid’s release from custody. Attorney Menachem Stauber has been hired to represent the talmid.

Kikar H’Shabbat noted that once again, the arrested talmid is Sephardi. As previously reported by Kikar HaShabbat, “There is growing anger within the Shas Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah over the IDF’s conduct, which they say enforces the law only against Sephardi bnei Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

