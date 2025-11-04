Fall Of The Left? Chief Military Prosecutor & Histadrut Chairman Imprisoned In Same Cell

Ex-chief military prosecutor Col. (res.) Matan Solomes, who was arrested at the same time as ex-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi on Sunday night for his alleged role in the leak of the Sde Teiman video, and Histadrut chief Arnon Bar-David, who was arrested on Monday for his alleged role as one of the chief suspects in one of the worst corruption cases in Israeli history, have been placed in the same cell.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) confirmed that both detainees, who are under investigation in separate cases, were assigned to the same cell.

In addition, Channel 14 News reported that Tomer-Yerushalmi and Arnon Bar David’s wife, Hila Kanister Bar-David, who was also arrested for alleged involvement in the corruption case, have been placed in the same cell in the Neve Tirtza women’s prison.

Solomes was allegedly aware that Tomer-Yerushalmi leaked the video and aided in the cover-up after a probe was launched within the Military Advocate General’s Corps.

Bar-David is suspected of leveraging his close ties with insurance agent Ezra Gabay to operate a bribery and benefits network worth millions of shekels, involving senior appointments.

The Histadrut released a detailed statement on Tuesday, a day after the “Hand in Hand” corruption affair was publicized.

“The Histadrut wishes to make it absolutely clear that all of its institutions, services, and public activities continue to function as usual, with full commitment to Israel’s workers and retirees,” the statement began.

“The Histadrut, a founding partner in the establishment of the State of Israel, is a stable, principled, and enduring national institution that serves as a social and economic anchor for millions of citizens. In its 105 years of existence, the Histadrut has always stood at the forefront of the struggle for workers’ rights and tirelessly promoted equality, mutual responsibility, and social justice.

“We have full confidence in the justice system and in law enforcement authorities, with whom we are cooperating fully and transparently. We believe in the integrity of our people and that the full picture will become clear in due course. We urge all parties, civil and political, to act responsibly and refrain from spreading rumors or drawing premature conclusions. The presumption of innocence is one of the cornerstones of a free and democratic society.”

The Histadrut concluded by emphasizing that all of its employees—across the country from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, including professional union staff, lawyers, economists, service representatives, and local and national leaders—“will continue to serve Israel’s working public with dedication, integrity, and a deep commitment to public service, even in challenging times.”

According to police suspicions, Ezra Gabay, who was arrested along with his son Assaf, allegedly arranged jobs and appointments for senior figures in municipalities and labor unions in exchange for receiving the insurance commissions of their employees, amounting to millions of shekels.

Investigators say that when Gabay allegedly approached officials to arrange positions or benefits, they understood that he had the Histadrut chairman’s support, enabling the operation to continue. In addition, Bar-David’s son was allegedly employed at Gabay’s insurance firm.

The police said that Bar-David’s recommendations carried enormous weight regarding appointments to senior roles within municipalities, unions, and major state enterprises such as KKL–JNF, El Al, and Israel Railways.

The sweeping investigation has led to the arrest of several senior figures, including the head of a major public-sector workers’ committee; two senior Histadrut officials; the businessman, Ezra Gabay; and two mayors—one from southern Israel and a former northern mayor

In total, 27 suspects were detained, and another 350 people—mostly connected to labor unions—are expected to be questioned.

