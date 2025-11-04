CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Ex-IDF Top Lawyer To Police: “Maybe My Phone Fell In The Sea”

Channel 12 published a report on Monday evening revealing the responses of the ousted Military Advocate General (MAG) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, in her initial interrogation.

Police: Where did you disappear to for three hours? The whole country was looking for you; your family members were crying from fear.

Tomer-Yerushalmi: I’m confused. I don’t know what’s happening to me.

Police: How did you call your husband?

T-Y: Someone I encountered in the area gave me his phone.

Police: Who?

T-Y: I don’t know, someone—I don’t remember anymore.

Police: Where’s your phone?

T-Y: I have no idea; maybe it fell into the sea—I really don’t remember.

Police: Did you throw it into the sea?

T-Y: I don’t remember.

Meanwhile, searches for the lost phone continue at Chof Tzuk near Tel Aviv, where Tomer-Yerushalmi was found. The searches are being carried out by dozens of volunteers, divers, and metal detector hobbyists who joined a public initiative offering a NIS 100,000 reward for anyone who finds the device.

Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal explained why the police suspect that Tomer-Yerushalmi’s suicide threat was staged—and questions how Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is still involved in the investigation, rather than being investigated herself.

“Tomer-Yerushalmi came to the police yesterday in what witnesses described as a state of emotional distress—and even on that point, there are contradictory accounts. When she came out of the sea, her phone was gone. Police suspect it was a fake suicide attempt, from start to finish.”

“She’s been acting like she’s running a mafia operation. Her phone didn’t just ‘get lost at sea’—a phone like that doesn’t disappear by accident. This failure, this negligence, was made possible by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who allowed her to move freely, coordinate stories, and keep her phone—and then lose it.”

“For that reason, they also questioned her husband. The suspicion is that he was involved in staging the whole production—which shocked the entire nation—with the goal of destroying key evidence.”

Segal added, “Tomer-Yerushalmi admitted to all the facts of the affair. The penalty for evidence tampering and obstruction of justice is five years in prison. That means the material that was on her phone wasn’t part of the already exposed cover-up, obstruction, and falsification, which already amounts to over five years in prison.”

“The Attorney General will have to answer for this because she’s in a clear conflict of interest. She promised the Supreme Court that she would oversee this investigation. So how can she and her staff be expected to testify—while she also instructs them to collect testimony from herself?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)