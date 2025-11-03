TRUMP ENDORSES CUOMO! “You Have No Choice…A Vote For Curtis Sliwa Is A Vote For Mamdani”

President Donald Trump has warned New Yorkers not to vote for the Republican candidate in the mayoral race tomorrow.

Curtis Sliwa is running as the GOP candidate against Jihadist Zohran Mamdani and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.

But Trump, who has endorsed Cuomo in the race, has urged Republicans not to vote for Sliwa, who is trailing at the bottom of the polls.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday evening.

“It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win,” he added.

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE.”

“He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory! We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani.”