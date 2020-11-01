BY POPULAR DEMAND: YWN Launches Text Message Alerts – Perfect For Those With Kosher Phones

YWN has launched TEXT ALERTS for breaking news in live time!

This is perfect for those with Kosher Phones, and those without Internet on their phones.

It’s simple and takes a second to sign up.

Just text the word “start” to 917-451-7422.

OTHER WAYS OF FOLLOWING YWN:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

YWN Twitter https://twitter.com/YWN

YWN Facebook https://www.facebook.com/YeshivaWorldNews/

YWN Telegram https://t.me/s/yeshivaworldnews

 




1 COMMENT

  1. I don’t know what “kosher phones” are in the US, but my kosher phone (Israel) can’t text. I guess there are different hechsheirim.