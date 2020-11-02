BRACING FOR ELECTION VIOLENCE: Democrat Cities Boarding Up Businesses Ahead Of Election Results

Businesses and retailers in major cities are increasing Election Day security by boarding up storefront windows and taking other measures in Portland, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C., following a summer of widespread riots and mayhem.

“Notice what those cities have in common. They’re all Democrat cities,” the Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany told “Fox & Friends” Monday, adding it is “all the proof you need that the left should not be given federal power.”

“They’re saying if you don’t choose the left’s chosen candidate, we will send the left out to attack you. That’s as close to extortion as you can get and Joe Biden has the power to say, ‘Stand down,’ to the mob. Will he do it?” McEnany asked.

“We deserve the great American tradition of democracy, of peaceful elections, of accepting the vote of the American people, but the boarded-up windows, the closed down stores tell you all you need to know about the modern American left. The violence is unacceptable and they are not deserving of federal power,” she added.

In Washington, D.C., hair salons, restaurants, clothing stores and banks just blocks away from the White House were covered in plywood Sunday, as business owners prepare for a possible repeat of the violent riots and looting seen in prior months.

After reports that Trump said he will declare a premature victory on Election Day, McEnany called it “fake news” from the “Joe Biden crowd, knowing that they are on the brink of defeat.”

Downtown DC boarding up, presumably for the expected explosion of Republican voter violence when the Biden landslide hits. pic.twitter.com/uMqLirNaW8 — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) October 30, 2020

Businesses are Boarding up in the US over fears of possible Election violence. pic.twitter.com/EUWOlh6sW4 — ZonkNews (@Zonknews20) November 1, 2020

Democratic states stores & businesses are boarding up windows in advance of the election, Fearing streets mobs threat of violence on the streets when @realDonaldTrump wins. pic.twitter.com/sNJONO5y2Q — Kamal Saleem (@koomeministries) October 31, 2020

NYC businesses are boarding up in anticipation of widespread violence related to Tuesday’s US Presidential election @TheSunUS #USElections2020 #USElection pic.twitter.com/Dq4wQi5Js2 — Megan Palin (@Megan_Palin) October 31, 2020

Washington DC businesses and even some homes are boarding up in anticipation of street violence after tomorrow’s presidential election.#Election2020 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/0UUODzSTcu — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) November 2, 2020

businesses are preemptively boarding up for the election. kind of insane feeling. i’ve never thought that an election would incite violence and yet here we are in 2020. the mall is closing at 5 and 4pm on the 3rd and 4th as well pic.twitter.com/dPgB1pPrto — 🕸 spooky bunny⨟ 🕸 (@sweetbuns__) October 31, 2020

Here we go again.

DC boarding up in preparation for potential violence on Election Day. #Election2020 #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/wPA9ryj1CH — Asieh Namdar (@asiehnamdar) October 28, 2020

Boarding up in DC in anticipation of post-election violence. A lot of windows were smashed around here after George Floyd in May/June pic.twitter.com/paz0F2FSf0 — Luke Johnson (@johnson) October 28, 2020

Much of northeast DC is boarding up due to post-election threats of violence from Antifa. As a resident, the lack of appropriate response from the city to these threats for months continues to be troubling. pic.twitter.com/zDs9sLn4yG — Joel Griffith (@joelgriffith) October 31, 2020

Fearing DEMOCRAT election violence, DC, Chicago, NYC boarding up and beefing up https://t.co/2KWtsCQ3yT pic.twitter.com/IyvmC27i8w — L1b.0crisy (@libocrisy) October 31, 2020

