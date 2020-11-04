THE BOTTOM LINE: Where Things Stand In The Uncalled Battlegrounds 9:45AM ET

Millions of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election are still being counted on Wednesday as the White House battle between incumbent President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden narrows down to a handful of battleground states.

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as the battle was on in three familiar battleground states – Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

The race is still too close to call, with neither candidate reaching the necessary 270 electoral votes despite early victories in some marquee states.

Trump won Florida, Ohio, Texas and others, while Biden carried Arizona, Minnesota and New Hampshire.

The race now appears to hinge on a handful of states that are still too close to call — including Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia — as well as three familiar swing states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — which traditionally turn blue but that put Trump in the White House four years ago when he narrowly won them against Hillary Clinton.

Biden now leads in WI with very little path for Trump to overtake him in the state.

Biden now leads in MI and most feel that the remaining outstanding votes should be be favorable to him.

Biden leads NV with only mail-in votes from 11/3 and on yet to be counted.

Early results indicate that Trump is ahead in PA with 55.8% of the vote or more than 700,000 votes. What remains to be seen is whether Biden will win a majority share of the outstanding ballots and erase Trump’s lead.

BOTTOM LINE: This is problematic path to victory for President Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)