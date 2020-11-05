WATCH IT: Biden Makes A Statement, Urges Supporters To “Stay Calm”

Biden: “In America, the vote is sacred, it’s how people express their will and it is the will of the voters, not anything else that chooses the President of the United States.”

“Each ballot must be counted,” he says, adding that it “requires patience.”

“We continue to feel very good about where things stands, we have no doubt when the count is finished Sen Harris and I will be declared the winners,” he says.

He urges supporters to “stay calm.”

“The process is working, the count is being completed.”

