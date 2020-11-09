LOOK AT THIS HATRED: Cuomo Says “BAD NEWS” That Pfizer Announced Vaccine Results Before Biden Assumes Office

Pfizer’s announcement that its coronavirus vaccine could be ready for distribution within the next two months was partially “bad news” because it comes before President Trump leaves office, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday morning.

“The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we’ll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is that it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan,” Cuomo told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. “The Trump Administration is rolling out the vaccination plan and I believe it’s flawed. I believe it learns nothing from the past.”

Cuomo has previously stated he would be skeptical of a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration during Trump’s tenure.

“What I said I’m going to do in New York is we’re going to put together our own group of doctors and medical experts to review the vaccine and the efficacy and the protocol, and if they say it’s safe, I’ll go to the people of New York and I will say it’s safe with that credibility,” Cuomo said in mid-October. “But I believe, all across the country, you are going to need someone other than this FDA and this CDC saying it’s safe.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)