WATCH: McConnell In Senate Speech Doesn’t Congratulate Biden, Instead Says Trump Has Right To Look Into Allegations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) celebrated Republicans’ congressional victories on Monday, declined to congratulate Joe Biden or recognize him as the president-elect, and instead defended President Trump’s legal fight against ballot counts showing him behind in key states.

“Obviously no states have yet certified their election results. We have at least one or two states that are already on track for a recount and I believe the president may have legal challenges underway in at least five states,” McConnell said.

“President Trump is 100-percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options,” McConnell added, pointing out that Democrats resulted the results in Florida, a pivotal state, in the 2000 presidential election, when a landmark Supreme Court decision stopped a recount, handing the presidency to George W. Bush.

“We have the tools and institutions we need to address any concerns. The president has every right to look into allegations and request recounts under the law,” he said.

“The Constitution gives no role in this process to wealthy media corporations. The projections and commentary of the press do not get veto power over the legal rights of any citizen, including the president of the United States,” he said.

