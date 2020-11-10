“WE WILL WIN!” Trump Remains Defiant In Tuesday Tweet-Storm

President Trump is continuing to battle after Democrat Joe Biden declared victory and began making announcements about his transition team.

“WE WILL WIN!” Trump wrote on Twitter as his team alleges wrongdoing in some battleground state’s elections. “WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Votes are still being counted in a handful of the key states in the presidential election – but a look at where the current vote totals stand points to a second straight White House race decided by razor thin margins.

Biden, as of Monday afternoon, had won a record-breaking 75.67 million votes nationally. Trump, in defeat, garnered a massive 71.07 million votes.

The margins were tighter in the crucial battleground states that Biden secured to win the Electoral College count.

The president’s senior campaign adviser Jason Miller has meanwhile told Fox Business the word “concede” is not part of his side’s vocabulary as he vowed to press ahead with objections to results in states like Georgia, Pennsylvnia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

