READ THE FRAUD ALLEGATIONS: Team Trump Releases Items From Sworn Affidavits

Team Trump says they have 234 pages of sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury alleging election irregularities from just ONE county in Michigan.
All types of allegations of fraud are mentioned. Here is just a sampling of the allegations:
- EYEWITNESS saw batch of ballots, 60% had SAME signature
- EYEWITNESS saw ballot batch scanned 5 times
- EYEWITNESS saw 50 ballots fed many times into scanner
- EYEWITNESSES say Jan 1, 1900 was recorded in poll book as DOB for many not in book so they could count ballots
- EYEWITNESS saw 35 ballots counted even though not connected to voter record
- EYEWITNESS saw poll workers marking ballot with no mark for candidates
- EYEWITNESSES saw ballots counted with no signature or postmark
- VOTER said deceased son was recorded as voting twice
- EYEWITNESS saw provisional ballots placed in tabulation box
- PASSENGERS dropped off more ballots than people in car
- WITNESS told ballots received after election were being pre-dated, counted
- FAILED software that caused error in Antrim County used in Wayne County
- GOP challengers not readmitted but Dems admitted
- GOP challengers forced to stay away while Dems were not
- GOP challengers physically pushed from counting tables by officials
- GOP challengers subjected to racial harassment
- DEM challengers gave out packet: “Tactics to Distract GOP Challengers”
- Election officials covered windows so challengers couldn’t observe counting
- Election officials cheered when GOP challenger ejected
- GOP challenges to suspect ballots ignored
- Challengers barred from observing ballot duplication process
