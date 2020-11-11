READ THE FRAUD ALLEGATIONS: Team Trump Releases Items From Sworn Affidavits

Team Trump says they have 234 pages of sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury alleging election irregularities from just ONE county in Michigan.

All types of allegations of fraud are mentioned. Here is just a sampling of the allegations:

EYEWITNESS saw batch of ballots, 60% had SAME signature

EYEWITNESS saw ballot batch scanned 5 times

EYEWITNESS saw 50 ballots fed many times into scanner

EYEWITNESSES say Jan 1, 1900 was recorded in poll book as DOB for many not in book so they could count ballots

EYEWITNESS saw 35 ballots counted even though not connected to voter record

EYEWITNESS saw poll workers marking ballot with no mark for candidates

EYEWITNESSES saw ballots counted with no signature or postmark

VOTER said deceased son was recorded as voting twice

EYEWITNESS saw provisional ballots placed in tabulation box

PASSENGERS dropped off more ballots than people in car

WITNESS told ballots received after election were being pre-dated, counted

FAILED software that caused error in Antrim County used in Wayne County

GOP challengers not readmitted but Dems admitted

GOP challengers forced to stay away while Dems were not

GOP challengers physically pushed from counting tables by officials

GOP challengers subjected to racial harassment

DEM challengers gave out packet: “Tactics to Distract GOP Challengers”

Election officials covered windows so challengers couldn’t observe counting

Election officials cheered when GOP challenger ejected

GOP challenges to suspect ballots ignored

Challengers barred from observing ballot duplication process

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)